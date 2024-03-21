

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell slightly on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session.



Benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.2 percent to $85.81 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.2 percent at $81.09.



Investors continued to book profits after prices rose to their highest level in nearly five months earlier this week.



Data showing a surprise drop in U.S. crude and gasoline stocks lent some support and helped limit the downside in prices.



The dollar traded weak after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, and forecast that rate cuts are still likely later this year.



The Fed's accompanying statement acknowledged inflation has eased over the past year, but it will not be appropriate to lower rates until inflation moves sustainably toward 2 percent.



The latest projections suggest Fed officials expect rates to be lowered to a range of 4.50 to 4.75 percent by the end of 2024.



The Bank of England is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25 percent later today, but economists are divided on when the first rate cut will come.



