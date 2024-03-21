

Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 21.03.2024 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG RAISES VISTRY PRICE TARGET TO 1030 (894) PENCE - 'HOLD' - GOLDMAN CUTS OCADO PRICE TARGET TO 680 (700) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - GOLDMAN RAISES ROLLS-ROYCE PRICE TARGET TO 524 (398) PENCE - 'BUY' - HSBC RAISES SHAFTESBURY TO 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 149 PENCE - HSBC STARTS SEGRO WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 964 PENCE - RBC CUTS REDROW TO 'SECTOR PERFORM' (OUTPERFORM) - PRICE TARGET 750 PENCE - RBC RAISES IAG TO 'OUTPERFORM' (SECTOR PERFORM) - PRICE TARGET 220 (200) PENCE - UBS CUTS ENTAIN TO 'NEUTRAL' (BUY) - PRICE TARGET 830 (1355) PENCE - UBS RAISES ROLLS-ROYCE PRICE TARGET TO 550 (400) PENCE - 'BUY'



