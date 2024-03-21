Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Nach Gewinnmitnahmen bietet diese Aktie eine neue Gewinnchance
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.03.2024 | 11:30
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21

Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Brigid Sutcliffe

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Strategic Equity Capital plc

b)

LEI

2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification code

GB00B0BDCB21

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

318.55p

5,948

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

5,948

- Price

£18,947.35

e)

Date of the transaction

20.03.2024

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.