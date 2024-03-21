Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21
21 March 2024
Capita plc ("the Company")
Director Share Dealing
Purchase of shares by Nneka Abulokwe, Independent Non-Executive Director
The Company has been advised that Nneka Abulokwe, Independent Non-Executive Director purchased 74,324 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on 20 March 2024, as detailed below.
Following this purchase, Nneka Abulokwe has a total of 74,324 Ordinary Shares representing 0.004% of the Company's issued share capital.
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated
a)
Name
Nneka Abulokwe
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Independent Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor
a)
Name
Capita plc
b)
LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
74,324
13.25 pence
e)
Date of the transaction
20 March 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange