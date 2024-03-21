Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21

21 March 2024

Capita plc ("the Company")

Director Share Dealing

Purchase of shares by Nneka Abulokwe, Independent Non-Executive Director

The Company has been advised that Nneka Abulokwe, Independent Non-Executive Director purchased 74,324 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on 20 March 2024, as detailed below.

Following this purchase, Nneka Abulokwe has a total of 74,324 Ordinary Shares representing 0.004% of the Company's issued share capital.

