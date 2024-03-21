Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Nach Gewinnmitnahmen bietet diese Aktie eine neue Gewinnchance
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 | Ticker-Symbol: CTAA
Tradegate
21.03.24
12:31 Uhr
0,154 Euro
-0,004
-2,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1500,16013:13
0,1530,15513:15
PR Newswire
21.03.2024 | 11:42
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21

21 March 2024

Capita plc ("the Company")

Director Share Dealing

Purchase of shares by Nneka Abulokwe, Independent Non-Executive Director

The Company has been advised that Nneka Abulokwe, Independent Non-Executive Director purchased 74,324 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on 20 March 2024, as detailed below.

Following this purchase, Nneka Abulokwe has a total of 74,324 Ordinary Shares representing 0.004% of the Company's issued share capital.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

Nneka Abulokwe

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Independent Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

GB00B23K0M20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

13.25 pence

74,324

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

74,324

13.25 pence

e)

Date of the transaction

20 March 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.