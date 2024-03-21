

HANOI (dpa-AFX) - Vietnam's President Vo Van Thuong has resigned a year after assuming office.



The government said the Vietnamese Communist Party accepted his resignation, adding that he had broken party rules and had negatively affected its reputation.



He is the second President of the South East Asian nation to have stepped down over corruption scandals, according to reports.



Regarded as a close ally of Vietnamese Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong, he became in March last year at age 52 the youngest person to serve as President since the country's reunification.



His resignation after just more than a year in office amidst the Communist Party's anti-corruption campaign makes him the shortest-serving president in Vietnamese history.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken