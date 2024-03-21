"Vulpy," the AI Tutor from Evulpo, Helps Master the England School Curriculum

LONDON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evulpo, one of the largest learning platforms in Europe, launched an AI tutor "Vulpy' that teaches content tailored to the English education system. "Vulpy" has been equipped with materials from the national curriculum, enabling it to provide assistance with school topics relevant to England.

"We are democratising private tutoring!" says the CEO of evulpo Dr Christian Marty. Evulpo has a clear mission: to provide all pupils with affordable access to high-quality tutoring. The platform enables this access by means of a freemium model: basic access is free; unlimited access does not cost much more than one classic tutoring session.

Help from an AI tutor for both school and private topics

Vulpy, whose name is derived from the Latin "vulpis", appears on the learning platform in the form of a fox. According to Marty, the digital fox is touted to possess all the capabilities of an outstanding tutor. By the end of 2024, Vulpy aims to be able to answer every question, a feat that promises to trigger a significant disruption in the global tutoring market.

Currently, Vulpy serves three roles: In "ChitChat" mode, students engage in foreign language conversations on everyday topics. "QuizMaster" mode allows students to test themselves on school subjects with Vulpy's assistance. Finally, in "StudyScout" mode, students can ask Vulpy any question, receiving information and guidance on related learning materials to delve deeper into the topic at hand.

Creating equal opportunities

"The goal of evulpo is simple: the best tutoring experience in the world - at a price that practically every family can afford," explains Marty. After all, excellent tutoring should not be a privilege of a few. On the contrary: "Excellent tutoring must be something that is offered to many. This is also, and especially, true at a time when countless countries are failing to reduce inequality of opportunity in education." And it is precisely in solving this problem that artificial intelligence can play a crucial role - this is something of which the founders of the learning platform are certain.

