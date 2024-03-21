Egal Pads on a Roll Named Finalist in Women's Health Innovation Summit Europe

A maker of menstrual equity products, Egal is one of 10 women's health startups selected to pitch solution before panel of judges and potential investors

SOMERVILLE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Egal, a company on a mission to give periods equal treatment in the restroom, is proud to be selected as one of 10 trailblazing women's health startups invited to pitch their products before hundreds of industry leaders, potential partners, and investors during the Women's Health Innovation Summit Europe (WHIS) on April 16 and 17 in Basel, Switzerland. Egal Pads on a Roll consists of 40 wrapped menstrual pads joined end-to-end and perforated that hang on the wall inside each stall, similar to a toilet paper roll, or in a custom dispenser.

The company was chosen by the WHIS selection committee as an innovative company poised to disrupt the European women's health landscape. According to the organization, the innovation showcase allows 10 promising startups to raise their brand awareness as well as gain valuable feedback from the judges.

"We are thrilled to be one of the companies chosen and we are ready to make a difference in women's health," said Penelope Finnie, CEO, Egal. "Egal is a beautifully simple, smart and affordable solution to make free period products a reality everywhere."

The demand for period products to be made accessible and free in every public restroom has grown significantly over the last few years, starting with public and private schools. In the United States today legislation at the state and local level continues to pass for menstrual equity - providing free period products in schools and public buildings. Utah was the first state to mandate such free products in all state-owned buildings while Ann Arbor, Mich. was the first city to enact similar requirements in all its public buildings. Twenty states have already mandated that free pads be available in schools and other public places.

Because Egal Pads on a Roll are designed to be installed in the stall, it addresses the problems facilities managers have faced for decades -- that period products have been situated outside near sinks (very inconvenient and lacking in privacy) and stored in unreliable vending machines.

"Periods are another bodily function, and we believe everyone should have access to the products they need to maintain their health and well-being. Egal allows for privacy, dignity, and equality," said Finnie. "Finally period equity is beginning to get the attention it deserves, and we're thrilled to help make that a reality in schools, cities, airports, corporate and government buildings in the U.S. and around the globe."

The WHIS states that the finalists selected to pitch represent the most-cutting edge products, service or technology serving the needs of the industry, and are paving the way to improve health outcomes for women. The selection committee is composed of venture capital investors from a range of firms.

The Women's Health Innovation Europe Summit is the leading industry platform uniting the entire European women's health landscape. The organization addresses diverse women's health needs, from endometriosis to Alzheimer's. The European landscape presents a broad range of opportunities for women's health expansion with enhanced innovation and research making it an investment priority. Over 350 industry experts are expected at the April conference.

About Egal

Egal Pads, Inc. was founded in August 2021. Its flagship product is Pads on a Roll: a menstrual product that can be dispensed in the privacy of every public stall as easily as toilet paper. Egal pads require little investment and are less expensive to operate when compared to vending machines placed near sinks. Egal's pads are a simple period solution to support menstrual health and overall well-being. Learn more at www.padsonaroll.com.

