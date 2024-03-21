

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.67 billion, or $2.63 per share. This compares with $1.52 billion, or $2.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Accenture plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.80 billion or $2.77 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $15.80 billion from $15.81 billion last year.



Accenture plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.67 Bln. vs. $1.52 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.63 vs. $2.39 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $15.80 Bln vs. $15.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $16.25 - $16.85 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $11.97 - $12.20



