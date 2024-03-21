

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Swiss franc fell to an 8-1/2-month lows of 0.9783 against the euro and 1.1459 against the pound, from early highs of 0.9667 and 1.1312, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the franc dropped to more than a 4-month low of 0.8975 and a 2-day low of 168.52 from an early 3-day high of 0.8839 and a 3-week high of 170.81, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.00 against the euro, 1.15 against the pound, 0.91 against the greenback and 166.00 against the yen.



