Donnerstag, 21.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Nach Gewinnmitnahmen bietet diese Aktie eine neue Gewinnchance
21.03.2024
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21

21 March 2024

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Net Asset Value

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc announces that as at the close of business on 20 March 2024 its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per ordinary share ("Share") was as follows:

NAV per Share (NAV per share cum income, post Alpha Fee)

107.37p


The Company's LEI is 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

For further information:

Company Secretary

AWEMT.Cosec@jtcgroup.com

+44 207 409 0181


