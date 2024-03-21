

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that it is awarding another $110 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for projects that improve safety and expand capacity of 71 airports across the U.S.



The funding includes 74 grants to airports in 32 states to modernize airport and runway infrastructure, improve airfield safety, and create jobs as part of the Investing in America agenda.



'The Biden-Harris Administration is proud to support projects to increase safety and efficiency on taxiways and runways at over 70 airports across the country,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 'This is another good step in a multi-billion dollar modernization we're delivering through President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to make America's aviation systems safer and more efficient.'



The Grants announced by FAA will help build taxiways, enhance fire-fighting and upgrade snow-removal equipment and facilities at airports across the country.



The grants include $43 million for taxiway improvements at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina; $617,763 for Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and $326,000 for Omak Airport in Washington.



$8.6 million has been granted for aircraft rescue and fire fighting at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan; and $1.3 million for Jamestown Regional Airport in North Dakota.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken