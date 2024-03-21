NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 ended February 29, 2024.

Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture, said, "In an uncertain macro environment, we remain the trusted partner to our clients for reinvention with a record 39 clients with quarterly bookings of over $100 million. We also extended our early lead in generative AI with $1.1 billion in new bookings in the first half of the year. And we are investing to serve the needs of our clients and expand our growth opportunities with $2.9 billion of capital deployed in the first half in strategic acquisitions. Thank you to our more than 740,000 people around the world for your dedication to delivering value for our clients."

Revenues were $15.8 billion, and were flat in both U.S. dollars and local currency compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP operating income was $2.05 billion, compared to $1.94 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, and operating margin was 13.0% compared to 12.3% for the second quarter last year. Adjusted operating income was $2.16 billion, compared to $2.19 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and adjusted operating margin was 13.7%, compared to 13.8% for the second quarter last year.

1Adjusted financial measures presented in this release are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude business optimization costs recorded in fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023, as further described in this release.

GAAP diluted earnings per share were $2.63, an increase of 10% over $2.39 for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted EPS were $2.77, an increase of 3% over $2.69 for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

New bookings for the quarter were $21.6 billion, with consulting bookings of $10.5 billion and managed services bookings of $11.1 billion.

Financial Review

Revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $15.80 billion, compared with $15.81 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, and were flat in both U.S. dollars and local currency growth. Revenues were slightly above the midpoint of the company's guided range of $15.40 billion to $16.00 billion. The foreign-exchange impact for the quarter was approximately negative 0.5%, which was consistent with the assumption provided in the company's first quarter earnings release.

Consulting revenues for the quarter were $8.02 billion, a decrease of 3% in both U.S. dollars and local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Managed Services revenues for the quarter were $7.78 billion, an increase of 3% in both U.S. dollars and local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP diluted EPS for the quarter were $2.63, a 10% increase over $2.39 for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Excluding a $0.14 and $0.30 decrease for business optimization costs in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023, respectively, adjusted EPS were $2.77, a 3% increase over $2.69 last year. The $0.08 increase in EPS on an adjusted basis reflects:

a $0.06 increase from higher non-operating income; and

a $0.06 increase from a lower effective tax rate;

partially offset by

a $0.03 decrease from lower operating results; and

a $0.01 decrease from higher noncontrolling interests.

Gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of revenues) for the quarter was 30.9% compared to 30.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the quarter were $2.72 billion, or 17.2% of revenues, compared with $2.65 billion, or 16.7% of revenues, for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP operating income for the quarter increased 5%, to $2.05 billion, or 13.0% of revenues, compared with $1.94 billion, or 12.3% of revenues, for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted operating income for the quarter was $2.16 billion, or 13.7% of revenues, compared with $2.19 billion, or 13.8% of revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

The company's GAAP effective tax rate for the quarter was 18.4%, compared with 20.4% for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The adjusted effective tax rate for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was 18.8%, compared with 20.4% for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP net income for the quarter was $1.71 billion, compared with $1.55 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $1.80 billion, compared with $1.74 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $2.10 billion, and property and equipment additions were $110 million. Free cash flow, defined as operating cash flow net of property and equipment additions, was $1.99 billion. For the same period last year, operating cash flow was $2.33 billion; property and equipment additions were $108 million; and free cash flow was $2.22 billion.

Days services outstanding, or DSOs, were 43 days at February 29, 2024, compared with 42 days at both August 31, 2023 and February 28, 2023.

Accenture's total cash balance at February 29, 2024 was $5.1 billion, compared with $9.0 billion at August 31, 2023.

New Bookings

New bookings for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $21.58 billion, a 2% decrease in both U.S. dollars and local currency from the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Consulting new bookings were $10.52 billion, or 49% of total new bookings.

Managed Services new bookings were $11.06 billion, or 51% of total new bookings.

Revenues by Geographic Market2

Revenues by geographic market were as follows:

North America: $7.38 billion, flat in both U.S. dollars and local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

EMEA: $5.60 billion, an increase of 1% in U.S. dollars and a decrease of 2% in local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Growth Markets: $2.82 billion, a decrease of 1% in U.S. dollars and an increase of 6% in local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Revenues by Industry Group

Revenues by industry group were as follows:

Communications, Media & Technology: $2.65 billion, a decrease of 8% in U.S. dollars and 7% in local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Financial Services: $2.81 billion, a decrease of 6% in both U.S. dollars and local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Health & Public Service: $3.33 billion, an increase of 10% in both U.S. dollars and local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Products: $4.76 billion, an increase of 1% in U.S. dollars and flat in local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Resources: $2.24 billion, an increase of 3% in U.S. dollars and 4% in local currency compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

2Effective September 1, 2023, we revised the reporting of our geographic markets for the movement of our Middle East and Africa market units from Growth Markets to Europe, and the Europe market is now referred to as our EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) geographic market.

Returning Cash to Shareholders

Accenture continues to return cash to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

Dividend

On February 15, 2024, a quarterly cash dividend of $1.29 per share was paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 18, 2024. These cash dividend payments totaled $813 million.

Accenture plc has declared another quarterly cash dividend of $1.29 per share for shareholders of record at the close of business on April 11, 2024. This dividend, which is payable on May 15, 2024, represents a 15% increase over the quarterly dividend rate of $1.12 per share in fiscal 2023.

Share Repurchase Activity

During the second quarter of fiscal 2024, Accenture repurchased or redeemed 3.8 million shares for a total of $1.3 billion, including approximately 2.2 million shares repurchased in the open market.

Accenture's total remaining share repurchase authority at February 29, 2024 was approximately $4.6 billion.

At February 29, 2024, Accenture had approximately 629 million total shares outstanding.

Business Outlook

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024

Accenture expects revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 to be in the range of $16.25 billion to $16.85 billion, or negative 1% to positive 3% in local currency, reflecting the company's assumption of an approximately negative 1% foreign-exchange impact compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024

Accenture's business outlook for fiscal 2024 continues to assume that the foreign-exchange impact on its results in U.S. dollars will be flat compared with fiscal 2023.

For fiscal 2024, the company now expects revenue growth to be in the range of 1% to 3% in local currency, compared to 2% to 5% previously.

Accenture now expects GAAP operating margin for fiscal 2024 to be 14.8%, compared to a range of 14.8% to 15.0% previously, an expansion of 110 basis points from fiscal 2023; and adjusted operating margin, which excludes an estimated $450 million for business optimization costs in fiscal 2024 and $1.1 billion in fiscal 2023, to be 15.5%, compared to a range of 15.5% to 15.7% previously, an expansion of 10 basis points from fiscal 2023.

The company now expects both its GAAP and adjusted annual effective tax rate, which excludes the tax impacts of business optimization costs, to be in the range of 22.5% to 24.5%, compared to 23.5% to 25.5% previously.

The company now expects GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $11.41 to $11.64, compared to $11.41 to $11.76 previously, an increase of 6% to 8% over fiscal 2023; and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $11.97 to $12.20, compared to $11.97 to $12.32 previously, an increase of 3% to 5% over fiscal 2023. This excludes $0.56 for business optimization costs in fiscal 2024 and $1.28 for business optimization costs and $0.38 for a gain on an investment in fiscal 2023.

For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect operating cash flow to be in the range of $9.3 billion to $9.9 billion; property and equipment additions to be $600 million; and free cash flow to be in the range of $8.7 billion to $9.3 billion.

The company continues to expect to return at least $7.7 billion in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

360° Value Reporting

Accenture's goal is to create 360° value for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Our reporting captures how we deliver unique value across six vital dimensions and offers a comprehensive view of our financial and environmental, social and governance (ESG) measures, and our goals, progress and performance for each. Our full 360° Value Report and online 360° Value Reporting Experience provide customizable reporting. To access, please visit the Accenture 360° Value Reporting Experience at www.accenture.com/reportingexperience.

Accenture plc

Consolidated Income Statements

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 29, 2024 % of Revenues February 28, 2023 % of Revenues February 29, 2024 % of Revenues February 28, 2023 % of Revenues REVENUES: Revenues $ 15,799,514 100.0 % $ 15,814,158 100.0 % $ 32,023,817 100.0 % $ 31,561,960 100.0 % OPERATING EXPENSES: Cost of services 10,921,045 69.1 % 10,979,392 69.4 % 21,697,407 67.8 % 21,541,052 68.3 % Sales and marketing 1,631,185 10.3 % 1,563,567 9.9 % 3,341,076 10.4 % 3,113,586 9.9 % General and administrative costs 1,085,448 6.9 % 1,082,228 6.8 % 2,118,947 6.6 % 2,125,251 6.7 % Business optimization costs 115,409 0.7 % 244,390 1.5 % 255,073 0.8 % 244,390 0.8 % Total operating expenses 13,753,087 13,869,577 27,412,503 27,024,279 OPERATING INCOME 2,046,427 13.0 % 1,944,581 12.3 % 4,611,314 14.4 % 4,537,681 14.4 % Interest income 65,269 50,259 167,249 94,964 Interest expense (10,305 ) (11,634 ) (24,800 ) (18,914 ) Other income (expense), net (5,652 ) (36,300 ) (41,371 ) (65,207 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,095,739 13.3 % 1,946,906 12.3 % 4,712,392 14.7 % 4,548,524 14.4 % Income tax expense 386,537 396,223 993,209 1,001,541 NET INCOME 1,709,202 10.8 % 1,550,683 9.8 % 3,719,183 11.6 % 3,546,983 11.2 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in Accenture Canada Holdings Inc. (1,675 ) (1,604 ) (3,691 ) (3,689 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - other (1) (32,668 ) (25,431 ) (67,189 ) (54,696 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ACCENTURE PLC $ 1,674,859 10.6 % $ 1,523,648 9.6 % $ 3,648,303 11.4 % $ 3,488,598 11.1 % CALCULATION OF EARNINGS PER SHARE: Net income attributable to Accenture plc $ 1,674,859 $ 1,523,648 $ 3,648,303 $ 3,488,598 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in Accenture Canada Holdings Inc. (2) 1,675 1,604 3,691 3,689 Net income for diluted earnings per share calculation $ 1,676,534 $ 1,525,252 $ 3,651,994 $ 3,492,287 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES: Basic 629,016,555 630,845,147 628,488,831 630,485,134 Diluted 636,797,814 637,735,390 637,069,356 638,350,779 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 2.66 $ 2.42 $ 5.80 $ 5.53 Diluted $ 2.63 $ 2.39 $ 5.73 $ 5.47 Cash dividends per share $ 1.29 $ 1.12 $ 2.58 $ 2.24

(1) Comprised primarily of noncontrolling interest attributable to the noncontrolling shareholders of Avanade, Inc. (2) Diluted earnings per share assumes the exchange of all Accenture Canada Holdings Inc. exchangeable shares for Accenture plc Class A ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis. The income effect does not take into account "Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - other," since those shares are not redeemable or exchangeable for Accenture plc Class A ordinary shares.

Accenture plc

Summary of Revenues

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Percent

Increase

(Decrease)

U.S.

Dollars Percent

Increase

(Decrease)

Local

Currency February 29, 2024 February 28, 2023 GEOGRAPHIC MARKETS (1) North America $ 7,376,812 $ 7,397,874 - % - % EMEA 5,598,850 5,554,682 1 (2 ) Growth Markets 2,823,852 2,861,602 (1 ) 6 Total Revenues $ 15,799,514 $ 15,814,158 - % - % INDUSTRY GROUPS Communications, Media & Technology $ 2,654,137 $ 2,884,802 (8 (7 Financial Services 2,808,930 3,002,867 (6 ) (6 ) Health & Public Service 3,334,039 3,023,595 10 10 Products 4,761,838 4,718,572 1 - Resources 2,240,570 2,184,322 3 4 Total Revenues $ 15,799,514 $ 15,814,158 - % - % TYPE OF WORK Consulting $ 8,021,034 $ 8,278,763 (3 (3 Managed Services 7,778,480 7,535,395 3 3 Total Revenues $ 15,799,514 $ 15,814,158 - % - %

Six Months Ended Percent

Increase

(Decrease)

U.S.

Dollars Percent

Increase

(Decrease)

Local

Currency February 29, 2024 February 28, 2023 GEOGRAPHIC MARKETS (1) North America $ 14,939,714 $ 15,020,694 (1 (1 EMEA 11,402,492 10,867,581 5 - Growth Markets 5,681,611 5,673,685 - 5 Total Revenues $ 32,023,817 $ 31,561,960 1 % 1 % INDUSTRY GROUPS Communications, Media & Technology $ 5,323,585 $ 5,865,005 (9 (9 Financial Services 5,842,508 5,966,263 (2 ) (3 ) Health & Public Service 6,711,505 6,023,614 11 11 Products 9,621,825 9,384,360 3 1 Resources 4,524,394 4,322,718 5 5 Total Revenues $ 32,023,817 $ 31,561,960 1 % 1 % TYPE OF WORK Consulting $ 16,477,540 $ 16,723,130 (1 (2 Managed Services 15,546,277 14,838,830 5 4 Total Revenues $ 32,023,817 $ 31,561,960 1 % 1 %

(1) Effective September 1, 2023, we revised the reporting of our geographic markets for the movement of our Middle East and Africa market units from Growth Markets to Europe, and the Europe market is now referred to as our EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) geographic market. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with the current period presentation.

Accenture plc

Operating Income by Geographic Market

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended February 29, 2024 February 28, 2023 Operating Income Operating Margin Operating Income Operating Margin Increase (Decrease) North America $ 1,060,376 14 % $ 823,858 11 % $ 236,518 EMEA (1) 529,012 9 615,403 11 (86,391 ) Growth Markets (1) 457,039 16 505,320 18 (48,281 ) Total Operating Income $ 2,046,427 13.0 % $ 1,944,581 12.3 % $ 101,846

Six Months Ended February 29, 2024 February 28, 2023 Operating Income Operating Margin Operating Income Operating Margin Increase (Decrease) North America $ 2,317,084 16 % $ 2,133,741 14 % $ 183,343 EMEA (1) 1,352,613 12 1,342,286 12 10,327 Growth Markets (1) 941,617 17 1,061,654 19 (120,037 ) Total Operating Income $ 4,611,314 14.4 % $ 4,537,681 14.4 % $ 73,633

(1) Effective September 1, 2023, we revised the reporting of our geographic markets for the movement of our Middle East and Africa market units from Growth Markets to Europe, and the Europe market is now referred to as our EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) geographic market. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with the current period presentation.

Accenture plc

Reconciliation of Operating Income, as Reported (GAAP) to Operating Income as Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended February 29, 2024 February 28, 2023 As Reported (GAAP) Business Optimization (1) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) As Reported (GAAP) Business Optimization (1) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) North America $ 1,060,376 $ 4,689 $ 1,065,065 14 % $ 823,858 $ 176,980 $ 1,000,838 14 % EMEA (2) 529,012 85,561 614,573 11 615,403 40,960 656,363 12 Growth Markets (2) 457,039 25,159 482,198 17 505,320 26,450 531,770 19 Total Operating Income $ 2,046,427 $ 115,409 $ 2,161,836 13.7 % $ 1,944,581 $ 244,390 $ 2,188,971 13.8 %

Six Months Ended February 29, 2024 February 28, 2023 As Reported (GAAP) Business Optimization (1) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) As Reported (GAAP) Business Optimization (1) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) North America $ 2,317,084 $ 50,618 $ 2,367,702 16 % $ 2,133,741 $ 176,980 $ 2,310,721 15 % EMEA (2) 1,352,613 156,365 1,508,978 13 1,342,286 40,960 1,383,246 13 Growth Markets (2) 941,617 48,090 989,707 17 1,061,654 26,450 1,088,104 19 Total Operating Income $ 4,611,314 $ 255,073 $ 4,866,387 15.2 % $ 4,537,681 $ 244,390 $ 4,782,071 15.2 %

(1) Costs recorded in connection with our business optimization initiatives, primarily for employee severance. (2) Effective September 1, 2023, we revised the reporting of our geographic markets for the movement of our Middle East and Africa market units from Growth Markets to Europe, and the Europe market is now referred to as our EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) geographic market. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with the current period presentation.

Accenture plc

Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share, as Reported (GAAP), to Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share, as Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended February 29, 2024 February 28, 2023 As Reported (GAAP) Business Optimization (1) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) As Reported (GAAP) Business Optimization (1) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Income $ 2,046,427 $ 115,409 $ 2,161,836 $ 1,944,581 $ 244,390 $ 2,188,971 Operating Margin 13.0 % 0.7 % 13.7 % 12.3 % 1.5 % 13.8 % Income before income taxes 2,095,739 115,409 2,211,148 1,946,906 244,390 2,191,296 Income tax expense 386,537 28,078 414,615 396,223 51,515 447,738 Net Income $ 1,709,202 $ 87,331 $ 1,796,533 $ 1,550,683 $ 192,875 $ 1,743,558 Effective tax rate 18.4 % 24.3 % 18.8 % 20.4 % 21.1 % 20.4 % Diluted earnings per share (2) $ 2.63 $ 0.14 $ 2.77 $ 2.39 $ 0.30 $ 2.69

Six Months Ended February 29, 2024 February 28, 2023 As Reported (GAAP) Business Optimization (1) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) As Reported (GAAP) Business Optimization (1) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Income $ 4,611,314 $ 255,073 $ 4,866,387 $ 4,537,681 $ 244,390 $ 4,782,071 Operating Margin 14.4 % 0.8 % 15.2 % 14.4 % 0.8 % 15.2 % Income before income taxes 4,712,392 255,073 4,967,465 4,548,524 244,390 4,792,914 Income tax expense 993,209 62,056 1,055,265 1,001,541 51,515 1,053,056 Net Income $ 3,719,183 $ 193,017 $ 3,912,200 $ 3,546,983 $ 192,875 $ 3,739,858 Effective tax rate 21.1 % 24.3 % 21.2 % 22.0 % 21.1 % 22.0 % Diluted earnings per share (2) $ 5.73 $ 0.30 $ 6.04 $ 5.47 $ 0.30 $ 5.77

Amounts in table may not total due to rounding. (1) Costs recorded in connection with our business optimization initiatives, primarily for employee severance. (2) The impact of business optimization costs on diluted earnings per share are presented net of related taxes. The income tax effect was negative $0.04 and negative $0.08 for the three months ended February 29, 2024 and February 28, 2023, respectively, and negative $0.10 and negative $0.08 for the six months ended February 29, 2024 and February 28, 2023, respectively. This includes both the current and deferred income tax impact and was calculated by using the relevant tax rate of the country where the costs were recorded.

Accenture plc

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

February 29, 2024 August 31, 2023 ASSETS (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,121,107 $ 9,045,032 Short-term investments 4,540 4,575 Receivables and contract assets 13,080,504 12,227,186 Other current assets 2,122,670 2,105,138 Total current assets 20,328,821 23,381,931 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Contract assets 126,355 106,994 Investments 238,934 197,443 Property and equipment, net 1,458,836 1,530,007 Lease assets 2,635,038 2,637,479 Goodwill 17,947,306 15,573,003 Other non-current assets 8,572,181 7,818,448 Total non-current assets 30,978,650 27,863,374 TOTAL ASSETS $ 51,307,471 $ 51,245,305 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt and bank borrowings $ 111,141 $ 104,810 Accounts payable 2,228,446 2,491,173 Deferred revenues 5,363,972 4,907,152 Accrued payroll and related benefits 5,955,341 7,506,030 Lease liabilities 682,553 690,417 Other accrued liabilities 1,794,561 2,309,456 Total current liabilities 16,136,014 18,009,038 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 71,635 43,093 Lease liabilities 2,293,252 2,310,714 Other non-current liabilities 4,850,146 4,423,867 Total non-current liabilities 7,215,033 6,777,674 Total Accenture plc shareholders' equity 27,122,853 25,692,839 Noncontrolling interests 833,571 765,754 Total shareholders' equity 27,956,424 26,458,593 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 51,307,471 $ 51,245,305

Accenture plc

Consolidated Cash Flows Statements

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 29, 2024 February 28, 2023 February 29, 2024 February 28, 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,709,202 $ 1,550,683 $ 3,719,183 $ 3,546,983 Depreciation, amortization and other 528,928 532,476 1,050,328 1,038,705 Share-based compensation expense 641,871 631,870 1,064,871 1,057,339 Change in assets and liabilities/other, net (778,958 ) (384,918 ) (3,234,788 ) (2,817,518 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,101,043 2,330,111 2,599,594 2,825,509 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (109,823 ) (107,548 ) (178,756 ) (206,378 ) Purchases of businesses and investments, net of cash acquired (2,121,455 ) (390,527 ) (2,909,480 ) (1,076,987 ) Proceeds from the sale of businesses and investments 20,905 17,279 20,905 17,875 Other investing, net 2,125 2,499 3,653 5,119 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,208,248 ) (478,297 ) (3,063,678 ) (1,260,371 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares 285,373 341,914 762,807 807,621 Purchases of shares (1,321,846 ) (1,118,211 ) (2,512,974 ) (2,536,913 ) Cash dividends paid (812,578 ) (708,022 ) (1,622,634 ) (1,413,589 ) Other financing, net (16,690 ) (31,022 ) (44,853 ) (49,320 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,865,741 ) (1,515,341 ) (3,417,654 ) (3,192,201 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (46,788 ) 2,611 (42,187 ) (23,983 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (2,019,734 ) 339,084 (3,923,925 ) (1,651,046 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 7,140,841 5,899,703 9,045,032 7,889,833 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 5,121,107 $ 6,238,787 $ 5,121,107 $ 6,238,787

