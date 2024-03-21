

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Hints of three rate cuts in 2024 by the Fed and a surprise rate cut by the Swiss National Bank lifted global market sentiment on Thursday.



Wall Street Futures indicate minor gains. Major European benchmarks are trading mostly higher. Asian shares mostly surged.



The Dollar Index declined amidst the greenback's retreat. Bond yields eased across regions and tenors. Crude oil prices declined amidst an unexpected drop in crude oil inventories in the U.S. Renewed hopes of rate cuts lifted gold prices to a record high. Cryptocurrencies rallied.



Here is a glimpse of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,599.90, up 0.22% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,243.30, up 0.36% Germany's DAX at 18,067.85, up 0.30% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,812.11, up 0.97% France's CAC 40 at 8,144.72, down 0.20% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,024.75, up 0.49% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 40,835.00, up 2.08% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,782.00, up 1.12% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,077.11, down 0.08% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,863.10, up 1.93%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0919, up 0.01% GBP/USD at 1.2767, down 0.13% USD/JPY at 151.10, down 0.10% AUD/USD at 0.6610, up 0.38% USD/CAD at 1.3492, up 0.01% Dollar Index at 103.47, down 0.36%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.233%, down 0.85% Germany at 2.4075%, down 1.13% France at 2.848%, down 0.94% U.K. at 4.0130%, down 0.12% Japan at 0.730%, down 2.01%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $85.77, down 0.21%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $81.06, down 0.26%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,209.75, up 2.26%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $66,810.48, up 5.78% Ethereum at $3,531.27, up 8.80% BNB at $568.16, up 7.29% Solana at $188.56, up 9.77% XRP at $0.6194, up 3.87%.



