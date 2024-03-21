

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection's San Diego Field Office has seized a whopping $20 million worth of narcotics in the first two weeks of March.



131 pounds of cocaine, 11 pounds of heroin, 10,967 pounds of methamphetamine, and 213 pounds of fentanyl were confiscated in 73 separate smuggling attempts from March 1 to March 17, CBP said in a press release.



Suspects in these incidents were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation. The narcotics and associated vehicles used to smuggle the drugs were seized by CBP officers.



These seizures are part of Operation Apollo, a joint regional operation comprised of federal, state, and local agencies working to combat the threat from fentanyl, and other illicit synthetic narcotics.



The San Diego Field Office is comprised of six ports of entry, namely, San Ysidro, Otay Mesa, San Diego air and seaport, Calexico East/West, Tecate, and Andrade.



