abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds: abrdn Healthcare Investors , abrdn Life Sciences Investors , abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund , and abrdn World Healthcare Fund Announce Investment Team Update

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH), abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL), abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ), and abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) (collectively, the "Funds") each, a closed-end management investment company, announced today the appointment of Dr. Jason Akus as co-lead portfolio manager to the Funds alongside Dr. Daniel Omstead. Dr. Akus has served on the investment team with Dr. Omstead for over 20 years.

The Funds will continue to be managed in accordance with their existing investment objectives and strategies, pursuing the same investment philosophy and employing the same investment process that has served the Funds well through the years.

Dr. Omstead was the founder of Tekla Capital Management (TCM) that served as the investment advisor to the Funds from 2001 until October 27, 2023, when a strategic transaction with abrdn was completed and the Funds' advisory agreements transferred to abrdn. Dr. Akus' appointment is part of the orderly transition of Dr. Omstead's responsibilities as the lead portfolio manager to the Funds. It is currently envisaged that Dr. Omstead will continue to serve as the co-lead portfolio manager alongside Dr. Akus through May 31, 2024. Subsequently, Dr. Akus will take over as lead portfolio manager and Dr. Omstead will remain at abrdn and serve in an advisory role to Dr. Akus and the investment team until September 30, 2024.

Dr. Jason Akus, M.D., MBA brings 23 years of experience as a member of the senior portfolio management team at TCM before he transitioned to abrdn in October 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, a Medical Doctorate, and a Master of Business Administration from Tufts University. Dr. Akus combines his medical and business training in the pursuit of new opportunities to improve the portfolios and is dedicated to a team-based approach to driving investment performance.

About abrdn

abrdn is a global investment company that helps clients and customers plan, save, and invest for the future. abrdn's purpose is to enable its clients to be better investors. abrdn manages and administers £495bn of assets for clients (as of June 30, 2023). abrdn is structured around three businesses - Investments, Adviser and Personal - focused on their changing needs. The capabilities in abrdn's Investments business are built on the strength of its insight - generated from wide-ranging research, worldwide investment expertise and local market knowledge. abrdn's teams collaborate across regions, asset classes and specialisms, connecting diverse perspectives and working with clients to identify investment opportunities that suit their needs.

As of June 30, 2023, abrdn's Investments business manages £367bn on behalf of clients - including insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, independent wealth managers, pension funds, platforms, banks, and family offices. For more information on the abrdn range of closed-end funds please visit https://www.abrdn.com/en-us/cefinvestorcenter.

Important Information

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, abrdn Private Equity (Europe) Limited, and abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The information in this press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to or in connection with the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

https://www.abrdn.com/en-us/cefinvestorcenter

###

For More Information Contact:

abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds

Investor Relations

1-800-522-5465

Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

SOURCE: abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds

View the original press release on accesswire.com