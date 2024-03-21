Henderson, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2024) - Luventix Inc., a development-stage company pioneering Intelligent Disease Diagnostics using Artificial Intelligence to determine the probability that a person has a disease, announced today that it will be presenting at the 14th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Sofitel New York on April 8th-9th, 2024. The event is expected to feature 80 companies presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Luventix is scheduled to present on April 9th, at 4pm. George B. Holmes, Co-Founder & CEO will be leading the presentation.

About Luventix: Luventix is a development-stage company that is pioneering Intelligent Disease Diagnostics, utilizing AI to determine the probability that a person has a disease. When individuals become ill, their metabolic profile changes, leading to alterations in the composition of molecules in their urine.

Luventix is developing tests that employ gas chromatography to translate urine samples into data-rich profiles referred to as "Digital Twins." Subsequently, AI, machine learning algorithms, and mathematical modeling techniques are applied to analyze these profiles and detect intricate patterns indicative of specific disease states.

With its Intelligent Disease Diagnostics technology, Luventix aims to expedite the development of commercially available tests for specific diseases, reducing the time required compared to traditional diagnostic test development methods.

