Reduces the company's already industry-leading cell production time by 50%, making the fastest process in the space even faster, significantly increases unprecedented efficiency and enhances the sustainability of industrial process;

Food tech pioneer's "Opti-Ox" technology combined with the use of pluripotent stem cells to produce real muscle and fat cells without harming animals;

By cutting production time to only four days, Meatable's process takes the industry closer to scalability and cost parity;

Announcement follows successful tasting of Meatable's pork product in Singapore earlier this month, with application filed for tastings in The Netherlands, the first in the European Union.

Meatable, an industry-leading food technology company, today announced that it has reached an important milestone in its efforts to produce cultivated meat at scale. Meatable is now able to transform pluripotent stem cells (PSCs) into high quality fat and muscle tissue in a record four days, down from eight days, a faster process than any in the industry. This breakthrough will enable the company to produce cultivated meat significantly faster and at lower costs than industry norms, and is therefore an important step towards the commercialization of Meatable's technology and large-scale production of cultivated meat products more broadly.

The breakthrough, using Meatable's core patented Opti-Ox technology, confronts the challenges faced by the cultivated meat industry to produce product fast and efficiently in order to scale to commercial levels. With its process enabling movement from "cell-to-sausage" in only four days, Meatable can produce high-quality cultivated meat at a significantly reduced cost. By reducing cell differentiation time in half, Meatable's process now requires nearly half as many bioreactors at scale, cutting CAPEX costs and enabling a more efficient use of production space. By utilizing less labour, energy, infrastructure, ingredients and water, Meatable's process has become more scalable and cost-efficient, as well as more sustainable for the world's environment.

"This is truly a remarkable moment for Meatable and the cultivated meat industry as a whole, as we just made the fastest process in the industry that much faster," said Daan Luining, Co-founder and CTO of Meatable. "Achieving the ability to produce cultivated meat at scale and efficiency has been our goal from day one, and this step moves us significantly forward in fulfilling our promise. Meatable remains intensely focused on providing the world with a real meat solution without harming animals or the environment, and I'm proud to say that the reduction in cell differentiation time puts us on path to delivering our products cost efficient at scale."

By differentiating cells into real fat and muscle tissues, Meatable's process delivers product of superior flavour and mouthfeel, producing fully mature cultivated meat with the right level of fiber formation, protein, fat accumulation, and key meat flavors in only four days. This is approximately 60 times faster than the time it takes for farmers to rear a pig for pork and significantly faster than other cultivated meat processes, and involves nothing more than pulling a single cell once from a pig without causing harm.

Meatable's pork sausage was recently sampled at a tasting event in Singapore, where Meatable aims for its cultivated meat products to reach the mass market with an expected restaurant launch later this year. Meatable was also the first cultivated meat company to submit a dossier to the Dutch government for consideration to hold the first cultivated tastings in Europe, and continues to plan for expansion to the United States in 2025.

Based in the Netherlands, Meatable is an innovative food technology company, aiming to deliver, at scale, cultivated meat that looks like, tastes like, and has the nutritional profile of traditional meat because it is real meat. Meatable's goal is to satisfy the world's appetite for meat without harming people, animals or the planet. Its process centers around the use of pluripotent stem cells with patented opti-ox technology, which enables cells to multiply and differentiate into mature muscle and fat cells the key ingredients for real, tasty meat. This breakthrough technology allows cells to be differentiated in only four days, the fastest process in the world, and enables Meatable to produce meat rapidly, sustainably and cost-effectively.

