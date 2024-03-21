

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Weekly Jobless Claims and the Existing Home Sales are the major announcements on Thursday.



Asian shares were broadly higher at the closing, while European shares are trading mostly up.



Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 96.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 20.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 155.50 points.



The U.S. major averages reached new highs on Wednesday's close. The Dow jumped 401.37 points or 1.0 percent to 39,512.13, the Nasdaq surged 202.62 points or 1.3 percent to 16,369.41 and the S&P 500 advanced 46.11 points or 0.9 percent at 5,224.62.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 209K, while it was at 209K in the prior week.



The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for March will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is down 5.0, while it grew 5.2 in February.



The Current Account for the fourth quarter is expected at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for a deficit of $209.0 billion, while the deficit was $200.3 billion in the prior quarter.



Asian stocks rallied on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index fluctuated before finishing marginally lower at 3,077.11. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 1.93 percent to 16,863.10.



Japanese markets posted strong gains. The Nikkei average jumped 2.03 percent to 40,815.66, closing at a record high. The broader Topix index settled 1.64 percent higher at 2,796.21.



Australian stocks rose sharply. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rallied 1.12 percent to 7,782, notching a new high. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 1.13 percent at 8,044.60.



