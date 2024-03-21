Nexus Energy Services Inc. AKA Dryworld: DRYWORLD Partners with Legendary Harlem Globetrotter, Curley Boo Johnson, on Skills For Life Basketball Camp

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Dryworld Brands Inc. (OTC Pink:IBGR), a premium performance sports brand, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the legendary Harlem Globetrotter, Dr. Curley Boo Johnson, to sponsor the Skills For Life Basketball Academy camp in Peoria, Illinois for a second year.

Skills For Life Basketball Academy is a premier summer day camp for young men and women aged between 9 and 14 years. Athletes at The Academy are coached by Curley Boo Johnson with assistance from top high school players from the Peoria area. The camp is entering its 17th season in 2024.

The popular camp has grown to over 750 young people attending from the surrounding community and provides a skill-building, competitive basketball camp that reinforces the mindset it takes to achieve greatness, and the importance of building, and giving back to, community.

As part of the partnership, Curley Boo Johnson will become an official DRYWORLD ambassador and shareholder. DRYWORLD receives the right to be the official brand of the Skills For Life Academy basketball camp.

"It is an honor to support the Curley Boo Johnson Skills For Life Basketball Camp for a second year," commented DRYWORLD Co-CEO, Matt Weingart. "The outpouring of love and positivity from camp attendees and their parents is truly heartwarming. Proof of Curley's powerful force of positivity is that he has nearly 100 camp Alumni coaches that return each year to give back to their community. Curley truly is a legend and an inspiration."

As a member of the world-renowned Harlem Globetrotters, Curley Boo Johnson traveled to six continents and 94 countries, meeting with dignitaries including Pope John Paul II, Mother Teresa and Nelson Mandela during his career. Known as the World's Greatest Dribbler, many of Curley's basketball records are still standing and may never be broken. In his 18 seasons as a professional basketball player, he discovered secret components of success, which he is passing on to the next generation through his Skills For Life Basketball camp.

Curley Boo Johnson said, "Success occurs when opportunity meets preparation. My goal each summer is to provide a space for the young people in our community to have fun, be competitive, and to learn skills, the importance of teamwork and the power of perseverance. I am excited to be a DRYWORLD ambassador and shareholder and very happy to have gained the company's support for our camp again this summer."

To support the growth of the Skills For Life Basketball camp purchase merchandise here, https://www.dryworldshop.com/collections/cbj.

ABOUT DRYWORLD

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose-driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science. Visit dryworldshop.com

Safe Harbor for Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact or relating to present facts or current conditions included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current reasonable expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "should," "can have," "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions we have made in light of our industry experience, perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this press release you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond our control) and assumptions. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual operating and financial performance and cause our performance to differ materially from the performance anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of these assumptions prove incorrect or change, our actual operating and financial performance may vary in material respects from the performance projected in these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual operating and financial performance to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For more information

Catie Corcoran

PCG Advisory

646-343-5805

catie@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Nexus Energy Services Inc. AKA Dryworld

View the original press release on accesswire.com