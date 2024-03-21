Multiple abstracts to be presented at the 2024 ISHLT Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions highlight the growing body of clinical evidence illustrating the post-transplant impact of Paragonix advanced organ preservation devices on patient outcomes.

Paragonix Technologies, Inc., a pioneer in organ transplant products and services, is honored to announce the forthcoming release of new clinical data supporting the use of controlled hypothermic preservation and clinical services. These presentations compare and analyze post-transplant outcomes of patients, presented by a multi-center panel of clinical investigators representing the GUARDIAN Clinical Registries at the 44th ISHLT Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions, located at the Prague Congress Center in Prague, Czech Republic from April 10-13, 2024.

Clinical investigators will be sharing data and research related to Paragonix heart and lung devices in five oral presentations and four posters throughout the conference, including:

Presentation: Largest Real-World Multi-Center Study Outcomes Reported with Controlled Hypothermic Preservation of Donor Lungs April 10, 2024, 4:00 PM 4:10 PM South Hall 1

Presentation: Improved 2-Year Heart Transplant Survival with Moderate Hypothermic Donor Heart Preservation in the Guardian Heart Registry April 12, 2024, 10:45 AM 10:55 AM South Hall 1

Mini Presentation: Determination of the Optimal Temperature for Organ Preservation through Analysis of the Guardian Registry April 12, 2024, 4:42 PM 4:46 PM Congress Hall

Mini Presentation: Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular-Related Death Associated with Moderate Hypothermic Donor Heart Preservation in the Guardian Heart Registry April 12, 2024, 4:54 PM 4:58 PM Congress Hall

Mini Presentation: Extension of Ischemic Time with Controlled Hypothermic Lung Preservation Facilitates Time-Shifting Practice and Expansion of the Donor Pool April 12, 2024, 4:54 PM 4:58 PM Forum Hall

Poster: Building the Future: Novel Procurement Network Model to Support Rapidly Growing Cardiothoracic Transplantation Volumes April 10, 2024, 6:00 PM 7:00 PM, Poster Hall

Poster: An Analysis of ECMO Use Post-Transplant in the GUARDIAN Heart Registry April 11, 2024, 4:30 PM 5:30 PM Poster Hall

Poster: Global Pediatric Experience Using Controlled Moderate Hypothermia: A Subgroup Analysis of the GUARDIAN Heart Registry April 12, 2024, 4:30 PM 5:30 PM Poster Hall

Poster: Improved Post-Transplant Outcomes in Blood Group O Recipients Through Controlled Hypothermic Preservation April 12, 2024, 4:30 PM 5:30 PM Poster Hall

: Improved Post-Transplant Outcomes in Blood Group O Recipients Through Controlled Hypothermic Preservation

Additionally, Paragonix will be hosting an Industry Symposium, titled "Reimagined Clinical Standards: Transformative Innovations in Organ Preservation," held at ISHLT on Friday, April 12 at 11:45 PM CET in South Hall 2. The event will feature a panel of three leading thoracic surgeons and investigators of the GUARDIAN Registry as they explore the scientific foundation of advanced organ preservation and examine the associated impact on patient outcomes.

"We're thrilled by the extensive studies being presented at this year's conference that strongly support the development of new and superior organ preservation technologies," said Dr. Lisa Anderson, CEO and President of Paragonix. "It's an honor to have the opportunity to share and celebrate the critical research our esteemed colleagues present each year, as they pave a new way forward and redefine the standard of care in organ transportation."

To visit the Paragonix Technologies exhibit and meet members of their team at ISHLT, visit booth #20.

About Paragonix Technologies

Paragonix Technologies is a leading developer, manufacturer, and service provider in the organ transplant industry, establishing a novel approach to organ preservation.

Paragonix Technologies provides Advanced Organ Preservation ("AOP") devices that safeguard donor organs during the journey between donor and recipient patients. Our FDA-cleared and CE-marked devices incorporate clinically proven and medically trusted cold preservation techniques that allow unprecedented physical and thermal protection to the organ during transit. All Paragonix AOP devices are natively integrated with our novel digital app, delivering real-time organ tracking data and monitoring logistics for transplant teams seeking a secure and centralized solution. For more information, visit www.paragonix.com.

