Bluefin, the integrated payments pioneer in PCI-validated Point-to-Point (P2PE) encryption and tokenization services which protect payment and sensitive data, today announced the addition of 23 new devices, 6 new applications and 3 new key injection facilities (KIFs) to their Encryption Management Services P2PE Component listing. This brings the industry leading total to more than 120 devices from 16 manufacturers and a total of 29 Key Injection Facilities.

The company delivered the first North American PCI-validated P2PE solutions in 2014 including Decryptx, the industry's only PCI-validated P2PE Decryption as a Service (DaaS). The software solution enables payment processors, gateways and ISV's to offer Bluefin's PCI-validated P2PE directly through their platforms as one integrated solution. Bluefin also recently added PCI validated P2PE SmartPOS payment devices through the TECS payment platform to reach a wider global customer base.

Today, Bluefin's Decryptx network includes more than 300 connected partners serving 59 countries, with over 120 devices/applications from 16 device manufacturers and 29 KIFs. New device additions to the company's PCI-validated P2PE listing include:

Newland SmartPOS devices including the N700, N750, N910, N910-Pro, and N950.

PAX A800 Android desktop terminal.

Verifone portable and handheld payment devices for retailers including the e235 and T650p, plus unattended payment devices for the petroleum forecourt including the UX300, UX301 and UX410.

Sunmi SmarPOS devices including the T6A10-P2-Smartpad, T5810-P2-Mini, T6800-P2 Lite, T6920-P2-Pro and more.

"Bluefin's PCI-validated device encryption protects card data from exposure to hackers which can result in costly data breaches and remedies," said Tim Barnett, Bluefin's Chief Information Officer. "We continue to lead the industry in the number of partners leveraging PCI-validated P2PE solutions, along with the largest number of integrated devices, giving merchants an incredible number of options and speed of implementation. Bluefin's 38 patents are another reason why Bluefin is considered the leader in payment security."

Bluefin also provides partners and clients access to the P2PE Manager®, a patented, online management system that enables the complete lifecycle monitoring of P2PE devices including key injection, device shipping and tracking for chain-of-custody, device state and attestation management, and a record of every decryption performed by every device.

About Bluefin

Bluefin is the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data. Our product suite includes solutions for contactless, face-to-face, call center, mobile, E-commerce and unattended payments and data in the healthcare, higher education, government and nonprofit industries. The company's 300 global partners serve 35,000 connected enterprise and software clients operating in 60 countries. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Waterford, Ireland and Vienna, Austria.

