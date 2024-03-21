Hotelplanner.com: HotelPlanner Partners with Sneaker Con as Official Accommodation Provider

This collaboration extends the company's reach by joining forces with the world's leading sneaker convention and celebration of resale sneakers, which attracts more than 300,000 attendees across more than 30 cities worldwide

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 21, 2024, the largest and most anticipated global traveling event for sneaker culture of all ages. The partnership includes a revenue share on member hotel bookings as their Official Accommodation Providerfor all upcoming Sneaker Con events.



Sneaker Con is the world's largest sneaker convention producing over 30 events annually and attracting over 300,000 attendees in cities such as New York, London, Shanghai, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto, among others. Founded in 2009, Sneaker Con has established itself as one of the most prominent and influential brands within sneaker and youth culture. Complementing Sneaker Con's global physical presence is an engaged and active digital footprint with a cumulative social media reach of 5M+ followers to create a cohesive physical and digital engagement for the brand.

"With Sneaker Con's expanding presence, both domestically and internationally, it was logical for us to align with a leading travel and booking platform that provides our attendees, vendors and community with efficient and cost-effective booking solutions. We're enthusiastic about our partnership with Hotel Planner and appreciative of their support and commitment to sneaker culture," says Brad Fried, Co-Owner of Sneaker Con.

"We're thrilled to partner with Sneaker Con and look forward to welcoming this passionate community in various locales across the globe," says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder & CEO, HotelPlanner. "Sneakers show who you are and where you're headed, and we're excited to be a part of the journey. To the entire Sneaker Con community, welcome to the HotelPlanner family."

