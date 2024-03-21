Elemica Lands "Innovator" Ranking in Order Management

Report recognizes Elemica for exceptional speed to value and customer satisfaction

ATLANTA, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica has been named an "Innovator" in the 2024 Hackett Group® Customer-to-Cash (C2C) Receivables Creation Digital World Class Matrix. Of the software providers evaluated in the report, only Elemica received the ranking of Innovator - recognized for the advanced capabilities of its Customer Connections order management solution.



The report analyzed and ranked 18 top-rated providers of C2C software based on their breadth of capabilities and ability to drive value. Software providers were recognized for solutions in three categories: credit management, customer billing and order management. Elemica stood out as an order management "Innovator" for being "well regarded by industry experts and users" and delivering "superior value realization to clients" according to the report.

Versatility and frictionless data integration also set Elemica apart in C2C software. "Elemica's order management software is designed to deliver a seamless data relationship among buyers, goods suppliers and delivery suppliers," the report notes. "The highly configurable software is cloud-based with technology that can ingest customer order data from any system, in any format system and in any language, making it an innovative global solution."

The software also received high marks for customer experience and satisfaction, and delivered strong on business case, speed to value and process performance metrics. For order capture and workflow, Elemica Customer Connections received a "World Class" ranking.

"There's never been a more exciting time to work in supply chain technology," said Eric Stine, CEO at Elemica. "The pace of innovation in this sector is accelerating at break-neck speed, and our team is committed to being on the very cutting-edge. From simplifying complex order patterns to eliminating time-consuming, manual processes - our solutions are engineered to deliver unprecedented supply chain efficiency and value. And this recognition from Hackett is proof-positive that we're striking the right notes in the market."

Visit The Hackett Group's website to access a complimentary 25-page summary reportwith registration orpurchase the full 86-page report. For more information about Elemica and our innovative order management software, explore our Customer Connections solution.

About Elemica

Elemicais a leading Digital Supply Chain Network for B2B industries that accelerates and automates the massive number of digital connections required to improve end-to-end supply chain performance. Elemica solutions connect many of the world's largest manufacturers to their direct material suppliers, logistics service providers and end customers, helping them realize the promise of, and return on, their investments in supply chain digitization. It is a promise that significant investments in digital technology will enable supply chain automation, improved transparency, and delighted customers. That promise is not possible without the seamless, digital connections Elemica provides between trading partners at every stage of the supply chain.

Elemica clients enjoy automation levels twice industry averages, 95% touchless supply chain processes, and the value of a trusted partner with 20+ years of expertise in supply chain automation, collaboration, and visibility. For more information, visit www.elemica.com.

About The Hackett Group®

The Hackett Group, Inc., research advisory and strategic consultancy firm that enables organizations to achieve Digital World Class® performance.

Drawing upon our unparalleled intellectual property from more than 26,000 benchmark studies and our Hackett-Certified® best practices repository from the world's leading businesses - including 97% of the Dow Jones Industrials, 89% of the Fortune 100, 70% of the DAX 40 and 55% of the FTSE 100 - captured through our leading benchmarking platform Quantum Leap® and our Digital Transformation Platform, we accelerate digital transformations, including enterprise cloud implementations.

For more information on The Hackett Group, visit: https://www.thehackettgroup.com/; email info@thehackettgroup.com; or call (770) 225-3600.

The Hackett Group, Hackett-Certified, quadrant logo, World Class Defined and Enabled, Quantum Leap, Digital World Class and Hackett Value Matrix are the registered marks of The Hackett Group.

Media Contact: Matthew Kaiserman, matthew@modomodoagency.com| 770-436-3100 EXT 713