Innovative Breakthrough in Pain Management: Texas' First Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Performed by Dr. Moustafa Ahmed at CLS Health

The surgery presents an exciting future that could bring relief for people who suffer from chronic lower back pain.

WEBSTER, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / In a significant development for pain management and surgical innovation, Dr. Moustafa Ahmed has achieved a milestone by performing the first Sacroiliac (SI) Joint Fusion surgery in Texas at CLS Health's Webster office. This minimally invasive procedure marks a substantial advancement in addressing chronic lower back pain, offering new hope to many patients for whom traditional treatments have been ineffective.

SI Joint Fusion employs a sophisticated technique that stabilizes the SI joint, which connects the spine to the pelvis and is often a source of considerable discomfort. Dr. Ahmed's approach to this pioneering procedure is characterized by an emphasis on precision and patient safety, incorporating the latest in medical technology and methodologies to achieve the best possible outcomes.

The operation is supported by the expertise of third-party specialists, PainTEQ, to ensure the functionality of both the surgical team and the equipment used. Throughout the procedure, patient comfort and stability are prioritized. The patient is positioned prone, and local anesthesia is administered by Dr. Ahmed to reduce discomfort. He utilizes C-arm fluoroscopy to precisely locate the SI joint for the accurate placement of a bone graft, despite the anatomical complexities. This critical step is facilitated by specialized instruments from PainTEQ, demonstrating a meticulous and guided process.

The procedure involves a small incision through which muscle layers are navigated to insert a guide pin and, subsequently, a bone graft. This graft aims to encourage bone growth and joint stability. After the graft is placed, the area is cleaned and the incision is meticulously closed using sutures, surgical glue, and possibly a cautery tool for a smooth recovery process.

Patients benefit from Dr. Ahmed's empathetic care when receiving this innovative treatment with continuous monitoring throughout the surgery and recovery phase. This groundbreaking surgery not only provides relief from pain but also enhances mobility and overall quality of life, ushering in a new era in pain management practices.

Dr. Moustafa Ahmed's successful performance of Texas' inaugural SI Joint Fusion at CLS Health Webster exemplifies the organization's dedication to advancing medical treatments and improving patient care standards. It reflects a concerted effort among skilled surgeons and industry partners to expand the horizons of medical science and patient well-being.

About CLS Health:

CLS Health is a physician-owned healthcare group with a pioneering approach to comprehensive care. With over 33 locations and 160+ providers in the Greater Houston area, CLS Health emphasizes the satisfaction and empowerment of its physicians as a key element in delivering exceptional patient care. To learn more, visit cls.health.

