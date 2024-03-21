seasonshare: LivePass Launches First Subscription-Based Ticketing Platform for University of Oregon Athletics

Platform gives fans access to an unprecedented amount of live entertainment and new subscribers get their first event for free

LivePass Oregon is launching in alignment with Ducks spring sports teams and provides alumni and fans with one platform they can use for access to all spring sports events. To celebrate the launch in Oregon, LivePass is offering new subscribers their first event for free, making it even easier for fans to experience their favorite live events.

"Ticketing for spring sports in college athletics is a busy time of year. At the University of Oregon, we are ticketing as many as five sports at once," said Jeff Stewart, the Director of Ticket Operations for the Oregon Ducks. "We have continually tried to easily give our fans the ability to have the flexibility to choose which events they wish to attend, no matter what the sport. The introduction of LivePass will give our fans the ability to easily choose which sporting event and how many tickets they want for any sport on a given day."

LivePass Oregon is part of a national platform that revolutionizes the way fans attend live events by offering a subscription model that provides points that are exchangeable for tickets to a wide range of entertainment options. LivePass is designed to cater to the preferences of the younger generation, empowering sports, music and theater fans to experience more live events in a manner that better suits their lifestyle and budget. Subscribers can now enjoy tickets to their favorite events, concerts and more with the added convenience of month-to-month point rollover and no-commitment cancellations.

LivePass customers pay a monthly subscription fee in exchange for points that can be put towards tickets and experiences at top-tier entertainment events. These points can then be used towards any available events on the LivePass marketplace nationwide.

Subscriptions start at $49/month and additional points can be purchased incrementally as needed. LivePass points can be used across the country for exclusive access to a wide variety of live entertainment, including games in the MLB, NFL, NBA, MLS and NCAA, concerts, shows, and theatrical performances nationwide.

LivePass is powered by seasonshare's advanced ticketing technology, ensuring a seamless and user-friendly experience. Since 2020, seasonshare has delivered over $100 million in live event inventory for its partners across North America, including multiple teams in MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS and NCAA, as well as music, arts, and theater venues.

For more information on LivePass and to become a subscriber, visit livepass.me.

About seasonshare

seasonshare is a customizable ticketing technology platform that helps sports teams, entertainment organizations and world-class venues make the thrill of live entertainment more accessible to the next generation of sports consumers. seasonshare's suite of subscription (Pass), last-minute (Flow), and credit-based (Flex) ticketing solutions create personalized and flexible ticketing options that drive new, younger fans into the venue, leading to increased attendance and revenue. seasonshare's products are trusted by organizations and venues across North America, including multiple MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS, and college teams. For more information, please visit www.seasonshare.com.

