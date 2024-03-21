Pre-Engineered Buildings Market to Reach $46.6 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 10.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Reduced cost and time required for construction, increase in focus toward affordable warehouse structures, and rise in demand for new construction activities, owing to growth in population and rapid urbanization, drive the growth of the global pre-engineered buildings market.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pre-Engineered Buildings Market by Structure (Single-story and Multi-story), and Application (Commercial, Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global pre-engineered buildings market was valued at $17.6 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $46.6 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2032.



Request PDF Sample Copy @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3178

Prime determinants of growth

The expansion of the pre-engineered buildings construction product market relies heavily on investments in industrial and commercial construction. There is a notable demand for constructing commercial complexes, buildings, and workshops due to increased investment in various industries. Additionally, the growth in population and rapid urbanization necessitates the utilization of pre-engineered buildings. Furthermore, the rising demand for renovating old warehouses and buildings fuels the necessity for cost-effective and efficient pre-engineered constructions. In turn, this is anticipated to support the development of the pre-engineered buildings market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $17.6 Billion Market Size In 2032 $46.6 Billion CAGR 10.40 % No. Of Pages In Report 220 Segments Covered Structure, Application, And Region. Drivers Reduced Cost And Time Required For Construction.

Rise In Demand For New Construction Activities, Owing To Growth In Population And Rapid Urbanization.

Increase In Focus Toward Affordable Warehouse Structures. Opportunities Government Initiative Toward Green Building Concept For Resource Efficiency. Restraints Volatility In Raw Material Prices.

High Possibility Of Corrosion In Pre-Engineered Buildings.

The single-story segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By structure, the single-story segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global pre-engineered buildings market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for rapid construction, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility in design and functionality. However, the multi-story segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the escalating urbanization, increasing demand for high-density spaces, cost-efficiency in construction, and advancements in technology enabling taller structures with enhanced strength and flexibility.

Buy This Research Report ( 180 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/cb7c1619df352c71bca9c644105aa57d

The commercial segment maintained its lead position during the forecast period.

By application, the commercial segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing nearly three-fifths of the global pre-engineered buildings market revenue, owing to rising demand for rapid construction, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility in design and functionality. However, the industrial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2032. This is owing to increasing demand for cost-effective, durable, and flexible solutions to accommodate evolving manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics needs.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the pre-engineered buildings market revenue, owing to rising industrialization in developing countries such as India, Japan, China, and others. However, the Middle East and Africa are expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rising industrial growth in different sectors of manufacturing, and other industries in the region.

Inquire Before Buying @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3178

Leading Market Players: -

BlueScope Steel

Era Infra

Everest Industries

Interarch Building Products

Jindal Buildsys

Kirby Building Systems

Lloyd Insulations

PEB Steel Buildings

Tiger Steel Engineering

Zamil Steel

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global pre-engineered buildings market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Construction Industry (Book Now with 15% Discount):

Plywood Market is projected to reach $100.2 billion by 2032

Prefabricated Homes Market is projected to reach $38.9 billion by 2032

Smart Door Locks Market is projected to reach $12.5 billion by 2032

Real Estate Market is projected to reach $4,923.3 billion by 2031

Hollow Metal Doors Market is projected to reach $26.1 billion by 2031

Non residential Green Building Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Residential Construction Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

IoT in Commercial Construction Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Vinyl Flooring in Construction Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Virtual Reality in Construction Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

Wilmington, Delaware

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pre-engineered-buildings-market-to-reach-46-6-billion-globally-by-2032-at-10-4-cagr-allied-market-research-302096010.html