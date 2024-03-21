The Alliance Party: Alliance Party Urging Citizens to Run for U.S. House: When Independent, Nonpartisan Citizens Win Just a Few Seats, it Will Eliminate the Incompetent Rule of the Two Big Parties

COLUMBIA, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Now more than ever, your country needs you.

The Alliance Party today announced a national strategy to recruit and help elect candidates for the U.S. House who share the party's mission, vision and beliefs and are ready - after their election in November - to stand up to congressional power brokers, break the gridlock and end the partisan bickering, bullying, revenge, retribution and back-biting.

"With civic-minded people running for House, we will be able to create a non-partisan, independent caucus in the House free of big party intimidation that is dedicated to breaking the stranglehold by the two ruling parties and establishing a government serving the electorate once again," declared Jim Rex, former South Carolina State Superintendent of Education and National Chair Emeritus of The Alliance Party.

Alliance Party analysts have calculated that electing only 6-8 of this new breed of candidate to the House will upset the congressional balance of power by eroding the two ruling party's domination in Congress, mired in a continual loop of gridlock.

Rex urged all Independents and third-party candidates to consider running under the Alliance Party banner for the House. To learn more, visit The Alliance Party's website, read the party's Core Values Statement, and contact Rex to start the process of becoming a candidate.

CANDIDATES ANNOUNCE - THE GROUNDSWELL HAS BEGUN

Already announcing their independent candidacies and receiving The Alliance Party's endorsement are:

Mike Bedenbaugh, U.S. House, South Carolina District 3

Joe Oddo, U.S. House, South Carolina District 6

Active recruitment of additional candidates is underway in Colorado and Minnesota among other states.

FUTURE OF THE NATION IS AT STAKE

"We strongly believe there are caring, thoughtful, honest and decent men and women in America who are deeply troubled about the sad state of Congress today, which shows no signs of improving," said National Chair Michelle Griffith. "We further believe many are willing to step up and take on the challenge of being elected to the House and speak truth to power, quite frankly because the future of our nation is at stake."

Contact:

James Rex

803-360-4417

rexridgehwy21@yahoo.com

SOURCE: The Alliance Party

View the original press release on accesswire.com