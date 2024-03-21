

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies staged a remarkable rebound in the aftermath of the Fed hinting at three rate cuts in 2024. Overall crypto market capitalization recorded an overnight jump of more than 5 percent.



The Federal Reserve, in its review on Wednesday acknowledged that the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals were moving into better balance and decided to maintain the target range for the Federal funds rate at 5.25 to 5.5 percent. It also hinted at three rate cuts in 2024, triggering a wave of jubilation across world markets. In the euphoria that followed, overall crypto market capitalization has jumped to $2.54 trillion, from $2.4 trillion a day earlier.



The Fed also published its latest assessment on inflation, economic growth and unemployment. In the Summary of Economic Projections issued on Wednesday, the Fed maintained the inflation forecast for 2024 at 2.4 percent, as projected in December. Acknowledging the sticky inflation, the 2025 projection has been increased to 2.2 percent, from 2.1 percent projected earlier whereas the 2026 level has been maintained steady at 2 percent. The Fed expects a soft landing for the U.S. economy as is evidenced by the Fed's forecast of growth in 2024 being hiked to 2.1 percent, versus 1.4 percent projected in December.



Amidst the Fed signaling three rate cuts for the year, it has projected the median Federal funds rate at 4.6 percent at the end of 2024, unchanged from the expectations in December. The median Federal funds rate projection for 2025 is 3.9 percent, a tad higher than the 3.6 percent projected in December. The projection for 2026 is 3.1 percent versus 2.9 percent projected in December. The long-run projection is at 2.6 percent, versus 2.5 percent projected in December.



The Fed's hints reinforced rate cut expectations that were plagued with uncertainty after recent readings revealed sticky inflation both at the producer as well as consumer level. The CME Fed watch tool currently shows probabilities for rates remaining at the 5.25-5.50 percent level at 88 percent after the Fed review in May, 29 percent after the FOMC in June, 15 percent after the FOMC in July and 3 percent after the Fed's review in September. Rate cut expectations boosted sentiment for digital assets and lifted prices of cryptocurrencies that are typically non-interest bearing.



Bitcoin gained 5.5 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $66,925.58, notwithstanding the outflows from Bitcoin Spot ETFs that continued for the third day. Data from Farside Investors had shown net outflows at $261.5 million on Wednesday versus outflows of $326.2 million on Tuesday and $154.3 million on Monday.



The rally helped limit weekly losses to 6.7 percent and lift year-to-date gains to more than 58 percent. The leading cryptocurrency traded between a high of $68,199.99 and a low of $62,082.55 in the past 24 hours.



Ethereum also rallied 5.6 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $3,530.56. Despite weekly losses of 8.6 percent, the leading altcoin has added more than 54 percent in 2024. The price movement comes amidst reports of the Securities and Exchange Commission launching efforts to examine whether Ethereum could be classified as a security.



Bitcoin dominates 52.02 percent of the overall crypto market followed by Ethereum that has a 16.73-percent market share. With a market cap of $149 billion, stablecoins account for 5.9 percent of the overall crypto market.



Solana (SOL) jumped to the 4th rank overall with an overnight surge of close to 9.5 percent. SOL is currently trading at $188.18.



5th ranked BNB (BNB) added 6.2 percent overnight to trade at $562.33.



6th ranked XRP gained 4.7 percent overnight to trade at $0.6222.



8th ranked Cardano (ADA) added 4.1 percent overnight to trade at $0.632.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) surged more than 14 percent in the past 24 hours and is currently changing hands at $0.1528.



10th ranked Avalanche (AVAX) also gained 3 percent in the past 24 hours. AVAX is currently changing hands at $54.44.



93rd ranked Ondo (ONDO) surged 31.8 percent overnight. 57th ranked FLOKI (FLOKI) and 92nd ranked JasmyCoin (JASMY) also gained more than 26 percent in the past 24 hours.



30th ranked Render (RNDR) and 31st ranked Bittensor (TAO) are the only cryptocurrencies among the top 100 to trade with overnight losses of more than a percent.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken