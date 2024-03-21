Artemis Alpha Trust Plc - PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21

ARTEMIS ALPHA TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

LEI: 549300MQXY2QXEIL3756

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that Mr Kartik Kumar, fund manager of the Company, has acquired a further 5,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each.

Following the transaction Mr Kumar now holds 161,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.