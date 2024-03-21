Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.: Tonner-One World Enhances "Maddie" Capabilities to be a Groundbreaking Conversational AI Product, Revolutionizing B2B Customer Engagement

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:TONR) a leading provider of AI solutions, is excited to announce a major upgrade to its flagship AI project, Maddie. This update marks the release of Maddie, as a cutting-edge Conversational AI product set to transform the way businesses interact with their customers.

Conversational AI is Redefining Customer Engagement:

Conversational AI is an advanced technology that enables machines to engage in natural language conversations with users, simulating human-like interactions. Powered by machine learning algorithms and natural language processing (NLP) capabilities, Conversational AI platforms like Maddie can understand, interpret, and respond to user queries in real-time, delivering personalized and contextually relevant experiences.

Market Demand and Potential:

In today's digital age, businesses across various industries are increasingly turning to Conversational AI solutions to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations, and drive business growth. According to recent research, the global Conversational AI market is projected to reach $15.7 billion by 2025, with industries such as retail, healthcare, finance, and customer service leading the adoption. Our goal is for Tonner One World to capture as little as .02% of the $15.7 billion between now and 2025.

Features and Benefits:

Tonner One-World's Conversational AI product offers a wide range of features and benefits, including: 24/7 Customer Support: Maddie will provide businesses with round-the-clock customer support, answering queries, resolving issues, and providing assistance at any time of the day.

Personalized Interactions: With advanced personalization capabilities, Maddie delivers tailored responses based on user preferences, history, and behavior, fostering deeper connections and driving customer loyalty.

Multi-Channel Integration: Maddie seamlessly integrates across multiple communication channels, including websites, mobile apps, social media platforms, and messaging apps, ensuring consistent and omnichannel experiences.

Enhanced Efficiency: By automating routine tasks and inquiries, Maddie frees up human resources, allowing businesses to focus on more strategic initiatives and value-added activities.

Upcoming Demos:

The company will release demo recordings of Maddie being applied to various business sectors on Tuesday, March 26th, on the company's website, tonnerow.com.

About Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. is an emerging growth company strategically expanding into digital commerce initiatives in finance, IP licensing, cryptocurrency, and high-value NFTs.

