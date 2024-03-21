Tabula ICAV - Correction: Dividend Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21
Please note that only revision is record date being changed from 01/04/2024 to 02/04/2024.
[19/03/2024]
Tabula ICAV
Dividend Declaration
Final distribution for the period to 20thMarch 2024
Announcement Date: 20/03/2024
Ex Date: 28/03/2024
Record Date: 02/04/2024
Payment Date: 18/04/2024
Funds
ISIN Code
Currency
Rate
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist.
IE000XIITCN5
GBP
0.2374