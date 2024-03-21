Anzeige
21.03.2024 | 15:42
Tabula ICAV - Correction: Dividend Declaration

Tabula ICAV - Correction: Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21

Please note that only revision is record date being changed from 01/04/2024 to 02/04/2024.

[19/03/2024]

Tabula ICAV

Dividend Declaration

Final distribution for the period to 20thMarch 2024

Announcement Date: 20/03/2024

Ex Date: 28/03/2024

Record Date: 02/04/2024

Payment Date: 18/04/2024

Funds

ISIN Code

Currency

Rate

Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist.

IE000XIITCN5

GBP

0.2374


