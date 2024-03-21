Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 21 mars/March 2024) - Western Star Resources Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every seven (7) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 2,932,762 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on March 22, 2024. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Western Star Resources Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour sept (7) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 2 932 762 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 22 mars 2024. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de ré-saisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: Le 25 mars/March 2024 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: Le 26 mars/March 2024 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: Le 27 mars/March 2024 Symbol/Symbole: WSR NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 95960L 20 0 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 95960L 20 0 3 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 95960L101/CA95960L1013

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)