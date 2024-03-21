Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Karnell Group AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm

On request of Karnell Group AB (publ), 559043-3214, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from March 22, 2024. The decision is conditional upon the shares of Karnell Group AB (publ) meeting the liquidity requirements. As per today's date the company has a total of 36,433,314 shares. Short Name: KARNEL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0017832173 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 325739 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of 46 740 472 (note: not 49 217 464 as was stated in the shares to be listed: previous exchange notice dated 15 March 2024) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 50 Industrials ----------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB