STRATACACHE and JFKIAT Partner to Bring Passenger Engagement Experiences to Terminal 4

MALVERN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / STRATACACHE and JFKIAT - the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport - today announced that they have partnered to build out an improved passenger experience at T4 as part of the terminal's redevelopment plans. Throughout the past 11 months, STRATACACHE has helped JFKIAT deploy several innovative technologies throughout T4, with additional developments slated for the rest of the year.

In March 2023, JFKIAT began working with Scala, part of the STRATACACHE family of technology companies, on the pre-security area of the terminal. Scala's professional services team worked directly with JFKIAT on all aspects of digital signage innovation in the passenger experience - project discovery, ideation, infrastructure needs, content and creative development, onsite delivery, and ongoing support. Less than two months after the initial on-site discovery, the first digital displays went live.

"Our partnership to integrate this technology at T4 is our latest move to drive innovation within the terminal to support our best-in-class customer experience and deliver incredible journeys," said Steve Tukavkin, Vice President of IT & Digital at JFKIAT. "As T4's traffic has continued to increase and our passengers' needs and expectations have evolved, it's more important than ever to make their curb-to-gate experience as seamless as possible. We look forward to this ongoing collaboration with STRATACACHE as the transformation of T4 continues."

The teams at STRATACACHE, Scala, and JFKIAT have a shared vision of using tech innovation to improve the overall journey for passengers and to set new industry standards, leading to a successful partnership. Key highlights in phase one of the digital transformation of T4 with STRATACACHE include:

Departures area digital video walls and end cap displays: Two 285-foot continuous LED video walls and an additional 120-foot video wall are strategically placed above ticketing. The video walls display valuable passenger information, such as services check-in areas, flight information and airline branding. Additional large-format end cap displays ensure information is visible from every angle.

Wayfinding: Attention-grabbing digital totems, featuring custom-built enclosures, provide directional messaging, wayfinding and animated instructions, giving information on the two-step, self-check-in process.

Outdoor curbside displays: Digital displays at the departures-level curbside and arrivals-level walkway improve passenger efficiency by dynamically updating to show the airline logo at the entrance closest to the passenger check-in location, based on real-time flight data.

Scala Airport Operations Portal: The portal enables flight data integration and manual input/override to automate the scheduling of digital display messaging while ensuring changes in current conditions are updated in real time. The Scala professional services team provided custom integrations to key sources of data and content.

Digital signage hardware: Scala's own digital signage media players securely deploy content to 69 endpoint displays.

"The JFKIAT team put forth an immense and innovative vision for their passenger experience that has, quite frankly, been missing among U.S. airports. Our participation in helping them bring it to life has done as much to energize our culture as we hope it has done for Terminal 4 and the good news is, we are just getting started," said Mark Mayfield, vice president of STRATACACHE Transportation Division.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides a full scope of consumer, audience and passenger engagement technology and services to the world's largest restaurant, retail, transportation and service companies. STRATACACHE's digital solutions use smart digital displays, advanced sensors and cutting-edge artificial intelligence to customize the guest experience, enhancing profitability, efficiency, customer satisfaction and speed of service. Powering digital signage content to more than three million digital displays, STRATACACHE has localized support and operations in 28 countries: www.stratacache.com and @STRATACACHE.

About JFKIAT

JFK International Air Terminal, LLC. (JFKIAT) is the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, one of the most active air terminals in the New York area, serving 22 international and domestic airlines with an annual passenger volume of more than 26 million travelers in 2023. In 2017, Terminal 4 became the first existing airport terminal in the U.S. to receive LEED Gold certification by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) for operations and maintenance, and in 2022, it became the first air terminal in the U.S. to receive Platinum recognition for pre-existing air terminals. The Terminal's expansive Retail Lounge offers an unparalleled experience for travelers with a wide range of food and beverage and retail options, from chic to upscale and from convenience stores to electronics, accessories, and gifts. Terminal 4 was the first air terminal in North America operated by a private management company. JFKIAT's managing member is Schiphol USA Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Royal Schiphol Group.

Visit us at http://www.jfkt4.nyc, like us on Instagram and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Contact Information

Andrea Poley

Senior Director, Global Comms

andrea.poley@scala.com

610-704-8142

SOURCE: STRATACACHE

View the original press release on newswire.com.