Donnerstag, 21.03.2024
ACCESSWIRE
21.03.2024 | 16:02
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Delmarva Power: How Does Your Power Company Celebrate Global Recycling Day?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Delmarva Power

When you think about Global Recycling Day, you probably think about bottles and cans-but did you know that at Delmarva Power, we're recycling our utility poles?

Our poles are one of dozens of materials we recycle, including transformers, cable wire, scrap metal, office computers and even tree trimmings. It takes a lot of effort and creative thinking to keep our recycling efforts going strong! Thanks to our dedicated Environmental Management team who works to reduce our environmental footprint and help protect our planet for future generations.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Delmarva Power on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Delmarva Power
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/delmarva-power
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Delmarva Power



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
