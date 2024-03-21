Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Nach Gewinnmitnahmen bietet diese Aktie eine neue Gewinnchance
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
21.03.2024 | 16:34
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Karnell Group AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (id: 257298): CORRECTION

Correction relates to clarification that only B shares will be admitted to
trading and also that trading is on a when issued basis up and including March
25, 2024. 

On request of Karnell Group AB (publ), 559043-3214, Nasdaq Stockholm has
admitted the company's B shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from
March 22, 2024. The decision is conditional upon the shares of Karnell Group AB
(publ) meeting the liquidity requirements. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 36,433,314 shares.



Short Name:       KARNEL B                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:       SE0017832173                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:     325739                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of    46 740 472 (note: not 49 217 464 as was stated in the  
 shares to be listed:  previous exchange notice dated 15 March 2024)     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:        CCP Cleared                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:        Small cap                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:     STO Equities CCP/182                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:    MiFID II tick size table                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:          XSTO                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   50 Industrials          
-----------------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services
-----------------------------------------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from March 22 up and including March 25,
2024, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been
fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see page 26 in the prospectus. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.