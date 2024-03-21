Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Karnell Group AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (id: 257298): CORRECTION

Correction relates to clarification that only B shares will be admitted to trading and also that trading is on a when issued basis up and including March 25, 2024. On request of Karnell Group AB (publ), 559043-3214, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's B shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from March 22, 2024. The decision is conditional upon the shares of Karnell Group AB (publ) meeting the liquidity requirements. As per today's date the company has a total of 36,433,314 shares. Short Name: KARNEL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0017832173 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 325739 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of 46 740 472 (note: not 49 217 464 as was stated in the shares to be listed: previous exchange notice dated 15 March 2024) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 50 Industrials ----------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from March 22 up and including March 25, 2024, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 26 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB