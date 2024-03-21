

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.



The Treasury said it plans to sell $66 billion worth of two-year notes, $67 billion worth of five-year notes and $43 billion worth of seven-year notes.



The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Monday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday.



Last month, the Treasury sold $63 billion worth of two-year notes, $64 billion worth of five-year notes and $42 billion worth of seven-year notes.



While the two-year and five-year note auctions attracted below average demand, the seven-year note auction attracted above average demand.



