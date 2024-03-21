Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Nach Gewinnmitnahmen bietet diese Aktie eine neue Gewinnchance
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
21.03.2024 | 17:01
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shareholders approved all resolutions

DJ Shareholders approved all resolutions 

OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): AGMEGM 
Shareholders approved all resolutions 
2024-03-21 / 16:30 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 . Dividend payout of CHF 0.20 per share was approved. 
 
 . Prof. Dr. Michael Suess was re-elected as Chairman of the Board. 
 
 . All Board Members who stood for re-election were voted in. 
 
 . All members of the Human Resources Committee (HRC) who stood for re-election were voted in. 
 
 . Sustainability Report 2023 was approved. 
Pfäffikon, Schwyz, Switzerland - March 21, 2024 - A total of 215 shareholders attended Oerlikon's 51st Annual General 
Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) at the ENTRA, Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland, and 63.32% of the total share capital was 
represented.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2024 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.