OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): AGMEGM Shareholders approved all resolutions 2024-03-21 / 16:30 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- . Dividend payout of CHF 0.20 per share was approved. . Prof. Dr. Michael Suess was re-elected as Chairman of the Board. . All Board Members who stood for re-election were voted in. . All members of the Human Resources Committee (HRC) who stood for re-election were voted in. . Sustainability Report 2023 was approved. Pfäffikon, Schwyz, Switzerland - March 21, 2024 - A total of 215 shareholders attended Oerlikon's 51st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) at the ENTRA, Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland, and 63.32% of the total share capital was represented.

