Variphy Releases Reporting and Analytics Support for Microsoft Teams Phone

LAFAYETTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Variphy, the preferred analytics platform for unified communications, announced the release of analytics and reporting features for Microsoft Teams Phone, Microsoft's cloud-based phone system.

With this new integration, available in the Azure Marketplace, Variphy users can seamlessly manage their Microsoft Teams Phone environments and other platforms like Cisco Unified Communications Manager (CUCM), Webex Calling, and Zoom Phone in one application.

"Our Microsoft Teams Phone integration underscores Variphy's commitment to helping organizations migrate, operate, and optimize their communications," said Layne Hoo, CEO at Variphy. "By combining our reporting and analytics capabilities with the Teams platform, we're empowering organizations to gain visibility into their call data, drive operational efficiency, and provide the best experience for their customers and users."

Variphy Reporting and Analytics for Microsoft Teams Phone gives users access to features not available in the native platform:

Unlimited Data Retention

With Variphy, organizations can retain their CDR data for as long as they need. This feature allows organizations to satisfy regulatory or internal policies.

Ad Hoc Call History Search

Variphy enables users to query their call history within Microsoft Teams Phone using search criteria, including Caller Number, Originating Party, Terminating Party, Combinations, Durations, Signaling, Call Identifier, and Called Queue of Inbound Traffic.

New Report Delivery Options

Users can export reports in multiple formats and distribute them by email, chatbot, file transfer, or even locally within the Variphy repository.

Variphy Reporting and Analytics for Microsoft Teams Phone Preview: https://youtu.be/oYZqg1Z5k1k?si=Umm3b7KgYsO0IYZ9

Variphy continues to provide industry-leading support to help organizations migrate, operate, and optimize their call environment. Its advanced analytics and reporting features give organizations greater visibility and control over their communication data.

