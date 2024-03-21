Segway-Ninebot APAC&MET Distributors' Conference 2024: A Convergence of Innovation and Excellence

SANYA, China, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway-Ninebot, a global leader in short-distance transportation solutions, held its APAC&MET Distributors' Conference successfully from March 20th to March 23rd, 2024, in the picturesque city of Sanya, Hainan.

The conference kicked off with a warm greeting to all esteemed distributors by John Peng, the general manager of Segway-Ninebot APAC&MET Bussiness Unit. John unveiled the sales strategy 2024, setting a dynamic tone for the event.

Highlights of the conference were the unveiling of Segway-Ninebot's latest electric scooters ST Series and power station CUBE series. The ST series is a new product line created for users who love sports and off-roading, and is suitable for various road conditions. CUBE Series defined as a provider of green energy solutions for individuals and families, committed to providing safe, reliable, and convenient green energy. Distributors had the exclusive opportunity to experience these cutting-edge products indoors and outdoors, with enthusiastic feedback.

In a special session, Peggy Li, the senior brand manager from the Segway-Ninebot China Team, captivated attendees with an insightful case study on E-Sports collaboration marketing, spotlighting our League of Legends team sponsorship.

The event also celebrated the remarkable achievements of our distributors in 2023. With prestigious awards, John honored exceptional performance in sales, channel development, marketing, user operations, and services. The recipients shared their inspiring success experience, motivating everyone.

Segway-Ninebot extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants for making the conference a resounding success and looks forward to continuing our journey toward innovation and excellence together.

About Segway-Ninebot

Segway-Ninebot is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that revolutionize personal transportation for short distances. Our commitment to quality and creativity ensures that we remain at the forefront of the industry, continually pushing the boundaries of technology and design.

