Donnerstag, 21.03.2024

WKN: A2AJ82 | ISIN: FI4000206750 | Ticker-Symbol: 4K8
Tradegate
20.03.24
09:05 Uhr
5,380 Euro
-0,165
-2,98 %
5,5755,65519:25
PR Newswire
21.03.2024 | 18:00
Kamux Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 21.3.2024

Kamux Corporation ANNOUNCEMENT 21.3.2024

HELSINKI, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Kamux Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 21.3.2024

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 21.3.2024

Bourse trade Buy

Share KAMUX

Amount 10 000 Shares

Average price/ share 5,5948 EUR

Total cost 55 948,00 EUR

Kamux Corporation now holds a total of 19 053 shares including the shares repurchased on 21.3.2024

On behalf of Kamux Corporation

Nordea Bank Oyj

Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen

For more information, please contact:

CFO Jukka Havia, tel. +358 50 355 3757

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/kamux-corporation--share-repurchase-21-3-2024,c3950140

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17647/3950140/2688108.pdf

Release

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17647/3950140/9dc957045bb4143d.xlsx

Kamux 21 3 trades

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kamux-corporation-share-repurchase-21-3-2024--302096241.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
