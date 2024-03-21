Heartland National Life Insurance Company Introduces a New Retirement Solution With a Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuity

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Heartland National Life Insurance Company, a trusted leader in insurance solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest groundbreaking product, Heartland's Secure Rate MYGA. The Company's new product is designed to tackle retirement challenges head-on by providing unparalleled stability and growth while shielding customers from market risk.





To lead the charge in providing innovative solutions like Heartland's Secure Rate MYGA, Heartland is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Wyss as Executive Vice President of Life and Annuities.

Heartland's Secure Rate MYGA represents a significant advancement in addressing the challenges of modern retirement planning, offering a unique blend of security and growth potential. Designed to navigate the complexities of market volatility, Heartland's Secure Rate MYGA empowers its clients to achieve their long-term financial goals with confidence.

The demand for innovative retirement solutions continues to grow, with fixed-rate products like Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuities (MYGAs) gaining traction among those seeking stability and predictability. LIMRA forecasts annuity products offering investment protection will continue to drive sales growth and demand will exceed $100 billion in fixed-rate deferred annuities in 2024 and 2025. Overall U.S. Individual Annuity sales are expected to exceed $311 billion in 2024 and $342 billion in 2025. As the industry anticipates continued growth in the MYGA category, Heartland emerges as a frontrunner, poised to meet the evolving needs of agents and consumers alike.

We are excited to introduce Heartland's Secure Rate MYGA as a game-changer in the realm of retirement planning," says Nick Micheletti, Chief Marketing Officer. "At Heartland National Life Insurance Company (HNL), we are committed to empowering individuals to take control of their financial futures. With Heartland's Secure Rate MYGA, clients can navigate retirement planning with confidence, knowing that their goals are well within reach."

Heartland's Secure Rate MYGA offers guaranteed, compounded interest growth over 3, 5, 7, or 10 years, with built-in liquidity and full account value payout upon death. Optional riders provide additional flexibility, allowing penalty-free withdrawals and access to funds in case of a terminal illness or nursing home confinement. Clients can customize their investment strategies to align with their unique financial objectives and risk tolerance, ensuring peace of mind and financial security.

Backed by a legacy of excellence and commitment to customer satisfaction, Heartland National Life Insurance Company is proud to introduce Heartland's Secure Rate MYGA as the latest addition to its comprehensive product portfolio. Built on a foundation of trust and reliability, Heartland's Secure Rate MYGA embodies our dedication to empowering individuals to secure their financial futures.

For more information about Heartland's Secure Rate MYGA and how it can benefit your retirement planning, visit https://heartlandnationallife.com, or call us at 816.816.MYGA.

