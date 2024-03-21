The Mineral Company Announces ST ANDREWS Acquisition

BRIGHTON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte. LTD (the "Company") (OTC PINK:IGEX) filed an SEC 8K Form on March 20, 2024, announcing the acquisition of SAINT ANDREWS. Following several months of due diligence and negotiations, on March 18, 2024, the Company (IGEX) executed all necessary agreements and acquired 25% of the corporate membership of ST ANDREWS. The acquired stake is worth approximately US $8.16 million. The acquisition was acquired at a discounted price of $6 million.





ST ANDREWS brings together several companies dedicated to sustainable marine aquaculture and the exploitation of marine resources, as well as farming fingerlings of different species: sea bream, sea bass, turbot, sole, oyster, and clam. ST ANDREWS is a holding company that acts as a direct shareholder of several entities in the sustainable aquaculture and fish industry, including hatcheries of marine species, innovation of new species, and high-quality ecological and gourmet marine products. ST ANDREWS has an innovative and entrepreneurial vocation in products of marine origin. ST ANDREWS combines more than 50 years of experience in marine aquaculture and hopes to grow by acquiring small companies linked to the sea and developing new seawater products, phytoplankton, and sea salts.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors are (I) general global economic conditions; (ii) general industry and market conditions sector changes and growth rates; (iii) uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; (iv) increasing competition; (v) availability and cost of capital; (vi) the ability to identify, develop and achieve commercial success; (vii) the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; (viii) changes in the economy; (ix) changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; (x) other matter not anticipated; or (xi) our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Contact Information

Antonio Sainz Millan

CEO

igexglobal@igex.com

+34 691228309

