MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Chriqui, PharmD, as Chief Business Officer and member of the executive management team. Jonathan Chriqui will be responsible for MaaT Pharma's business development and partnering strategies along with promoting MaaT Pharma's innovations within the microbiome industry.

"We are very pleased to welcome Jonathan at this pivotal time for MaaT Pharma. Jonathan's expertise and extensive experience will be instrumental in securing strategic partnerships and maximizing the potential of our pipeline. MaaT Pharma is now poised to propel its lead asset, MaaT013, into the next phase of development and prepare for its commercial launch," said Hervé Affagard, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of MaaT Pharma

Jonathan brings over 15 years of business development experience working at Ipsen and Servier, including leadership in strategic transactions in the field of microbiota as well as collaborations, licensing, M&A, and alliance management. Previously, he held the role of Chief Operating Chief Business Development Officer at Somagenetix in Zurich, Switzerland, which is developing gene therapies for rare diseases in immunology, neurology, and oncology.

"The gut microbiome as a therapeutic modality holds the potential to transform cancer treatment, and I'm thrilled to join MaaT Pharma. My goal is to support the growth of the company, which is recognized worldwide for its technology leadership and innovative approach towards oncology indications. I look forward to contributing to the advancement of MaaT013 towards the market and supporting the company's mission of providing new treatment options for patients with cancer," shared Jonathan Chriqui, Chief Business Officer at MaaT Pharma

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has launched, in March 2022, an open-label, single-arm Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint, enables the identification of novel disease targets, evaluation of drug candidates, and identification of biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice. MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

