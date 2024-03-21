Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21

21 March 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 576.008p. The highest price paid per share was 579.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 568.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0213% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 508,104,461 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 799,343,434. Rightmove holds 11,606,185 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

563

579.800

16:20:15

45

579.800

16:20:15

935

579.800

16:20:15

1293

579.600

16:19:02

1593

579.000

16:16:47

1306

579.400

16:15:21

1430

579.800

16:13:23

229

579.800

16:12:08

681

579.800

16:12:08

477

579.800

16:12:08

628

579.800

16:11:43

1235

578.600

16:08:05

267

578.600

16:08:05

800

578.800

16:06:33

532

578.800

16:06:33

700

578.800

16:05:21

534

578.800

16:05:21

484

578.800

16:05:21

1443

578.600

16:00:55

903

578.600

15:59:09

391

578.600

15:59:09

1494

578.800

15:57:25

56

578.800

15:55:30

916

578.800

15:55:30

356

578.800

15:55:30

813

578.800

15:48:41

700

578.800

15:48:41

327

578.800

15:48:41

349

578.800

15:48:41

908

578.800

15:48:41

804

578.200

15:43:27

510

578.200

15:43:27

1563

578.800

15:41:31

100

579.000

15:34:54

529

579.000

15:34:54

572

579.000

15:34:54

292

579.000

15:34:54

887

579.000

15:34:54

711

579.000

15:34:54

543

578.800

15:33:30

670

578.800

15:33:30

1333

578.200

15:29:00

126

578.200

15:29:00

599

578.400

15:28:24

1552

577.800

15:23:05

1283

578.000

15:23:02

712

578.200

15:22:43

571

578.200

15:22:43

217

577.000

15:15:11

95

577.000

15:15:11

1101

577.000

15:15:05

528

577.200

15:15:04

281

577.200

15:15:04

1460

577.400

15:09:35

1303

577.600

15:09:06

1029

577.200

15:03:14

539

577.200

15:02:52

1475

577.400

15:02:52

1264

576.600

14:58:25

266

576.600

14:58:25

1728

576.800

14:55:25

350

577.000

14:55:14

1209

577.000

14:55:14

1530

576.200

14:48:13

1434

576.000

14:45:05

932

575.600

14:40:11

611

575.600

14:40:11

1488

575.800

14:36:42

778

575.000

14:34:37

569

575.000

14:34:37

1389

575.000

14:30:40

1182

575.400

14:27:50

332

575.400

14:27:50

1598

576.000

14:23:45

228

576.200

14:23:10

1000

576.200

14:23:10

138

576.200

14:23:10

459

575.600

14:21:18

1000

575.600

14:21:18

343

575.600

14:18:35

1584

575.600

14:18:35

1433

574.200

14:10:28

1394

573.200

14:08:16

1512

574.400

14:05:26

1471

574.800

14:02:05

1501

575.200

14:00:30

44

575.200

14:00:30

534

576.400

13:53:18

1021

576.400

13:53:18

1538

576.800

13:52:01

1327

577.200

13:49:26

1432

576.800

13:47:31

1153

576.800

13:44:55

147

576.800

13:44:55

1

576.800

13:44:55

1477

577.200

13:43:21

78

577.600

13:41:56

902

577.600

13:41:56

181

577.600

13:41:56

259

577.600

13:41:56

332

577.600

13:36:42

1256

577.600

13:36:42

434

578.000

13:33:02

954

578.000

13:33:02

139

578.000

13:31:54

1313

578.000

13:31:54

106

578.200

13:31:53

1607

578.200

13:31:53

700

578.400

13:31:35

187

578.800

13:31:03

1270

578.800

13:31:03

1590

578.000

13:24:17

715

578.200

13:23:40

1546

577.200

13:04:07

1533

577.600

12:57:25

1538

577.800

12:53:48

1000

577.600

12:41:41

255

577.600

12:41:41

60

577.600

12:41:41

1322

578.600

12:34:07

1538

577.800

12:30:37

427

577.800

12:30:37

1000

577.800

12:30:37

125

577.600

12:27:05

1194

577.600

12:27:05

1501

577.600

12:22:37

1436

578.000

12:18:20

1168

576.800

12:09:09

461

576.800

12:09:09

2122

577.000

12:08:35

1300

573.600

11:51:51

1563

572.800

11:41:49

1486

574.000

11:39:30

1598

573.400

11:24:01

271

573.200

11:14:01

700

573.200

11:14:01

1494

573.200

11:14:01

1415

573.200

10:57:13

1423

573.000

10:48:32

1553

573.200

10:39:19

1573

574.400

10:28:21

1324

575.000

10:27:18

1426

574.600

10:20:06

383

574.000

10:15:01

1167

574.000

10:15:01

1422

572.200

10:05:37

1492

572.400

09:58:25

1398

573.200

09:52:06

1299

572.400

09:48:24

504

572.600

09:48:11

197

572.600

09:48:11

703

572.600

09:48:11

1579

573.000

09:39:17

1391

573.400

09:39:13

1542

572.000

09:31:50

32

572.000

09:31:50

645

572.000

09:27:22

12

572.000

09:27:22

734

572.000

09:27:22

1463

572.600

09:24:31

1281

573.400

09:24:03

249

571.600

09:21:25

14

571.600

09:21:24

26

571.600

09:21:24

1342

572.000

09:21:16

992

572.600

09:08:46

422

572.600

09:08:46

1581

572.400

09:05:15

1499

574.400

08:59:10

1550

576.200

08:53:20

1341

576.800

08:52:06

1474

575.600

08:42:06

671

576.000

08:39:25

764

576.000

08:39:25

1379

576.200

08:39:22

1379

576.400

08:39:21

294

569.800

08:28:14

1000

569.800

08:28:14

1303

568.800

08:19:09

1421

572.200

08:11:37

1335

573.600

08:10:03

1366

570.800

08:05:10

94

570.800

08:05:10

1372

571.800

08:01:14

1343

572.400

08:01:14


