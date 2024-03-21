Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21
21 March 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 576.008p. The highest price paid per share was 579.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 568.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0213% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 508,104,461 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 799,343,434. Rightmove holds 11,606,185 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
563
579.800
16:20:15
45
579.800
16:20:15
935
579.800
16:20:15
1293
579.600
16:19:02
1593
579.000
16:16:47
1306
579.400
16:15:21
1430
579.800
16:13:23
229
579.800
16:12:08
681
579.800
16:12:08
477
579.800
16:12:08
628
579.800
16:11:43
1235
578.600
16:08:05
267
578.600
16:08:05
800
578.800
16:06:33
532
578.800
16:06:33
700
578.800
16:05:21
534
578.800
16:05:21
484
578.800
16:05:21
1443
578.600
16:00:55
903
578.600
15:59:09
391
578.600
15:59:09
1494
578.800
15:57:25
56
578.800
15:55:30
916
578.800
15:55:30
356
578.800
15:55:30
813
578.800
15:48:41
700
578.800
15:48:41
327
578.800
15:48:41
349
578.800
15:48:41
908
578.800
15:48:41
804
578.200
15:43:27
510
578.200
15:43:27
1563
578.800
15:41:31
100
579.000
15:34:54
529
579.000
15:34:54
572
579.000
15:34:54
292
579.000
15:34:54
887
579.000
15:34:54
711
579.000
15:34:54
543
578.800
15:33:30
670
578.800
15:33:30
1333
578.200
15:29:00
126
578.200
15:29:00
599
578.400
15:28:24
1552
577.800
15:23:05
1283
578.000
15:23:02
712
578.200
15:22:43
571
578.200
15:22:43
217
577.000
15:15:11
95
577.000
15:15:11
1101
577.000
15:15:05
528
577.200
15:15:04
281
577.200
15:15:04
1460
577.400
15:09:35
1303
577.600
15:09:06
1029
577.200
15:03:14
539
577.200
15:02:52
1475
577.400
15:02:52
1264
576.600
14:58:25
266
576.600
14:58:25
1728
576.800
14:55:25
350
577.000
14:55:14
1209
577.000
14:55:14
1530
576.200
14:48:13
1434
576.000
14:45:05
932
575.600
14:40:11
611
575.600
14:40:11
1488
575.800
14:36:42
778
575.000
14:34:37
569
575.000
14:34:37
1389
575.000
14:30:40
1182
575.400
14:27:50
332
575.400
14:27:50
1598
576.000
14:23:45
228
576.200
14:23:10
1000
576.200
14:23:10
138
576.200
14:23:10
459
575.600
14:21:18
1000
575.600
14:21:18
343
575.600
14:18:35
1584
575.600
14:18:35
1433
574.200
14:10:28
1394
573.200
14:08:16
1512
574.400
14:05:26
1471
574.800
14:02:05
1501
575.200
14:00:30
44
575.200
14:00:30
534
576.400
13:53:18
1021
576.400
13:53:18
1538
576.800
13:52:01
1327
577.200
13:49:26
1432
576.800
13:47:31
1153
576.800
13:44:55
147
576.800
13:44:55
1
576.800
13:44:55
1477
577.200
13:43:21
78
577.600
13:41:56
902
577.600
13:41:56
181
577.600
13:41:56
259
577.600
13:41:56
332
577.600
13:36:42
1256
577.600
13:36:42
434
578.000
13:33:02
954
578.000
13:33:02
139
578.000
13:31:54
1313
578.000
13:31:54
106
578.200
13:31:53
1607
578.200
13:31:53
700
578.400
13:31:35
187
578.800
13:31:03
1270
578.800
13:31:03
1590
578.000
13:24:17
715
578.200
13:23:40
1546
577.200
13:04:07
1533
577.600
12:57:25
1538
577.800
12:53:48
1000
577.600
12:41:41
255
577.600
12:41:41
60
577.600
12:41:41
1322
578.600
12:34:07
1538
577.800
12:30:37
427
577.800
12:30:37
1000
577.800
12:30:37
125
577.600
12:27:05
1194
577.600
12:27:05
1501
577.600
12:22:37
1436
578.000
12:18:20
1168
576.800
12:09:09
461
576.800
12:09:09
2122
577.000
12:08:35
1300
573.600
11:51:51
1563
572.800
11:41:49
1486
574.000
11:39:30
1598
573.400
11:24:01
271
573.200
11:14:01
700
573.200
11:14:01
1494
573.200
11:14:01
1415
573.200
10:57:13
1423
573.000
10:48:32
1553
573.200
10:39:19
1573
574.400
10:28:21
1324
575.000
10:27:18
1426
574.600
10:20:06
383
574.000
10:15:01
1167
574.000
10:15:01
1422
572.200
10:05:37
1492
572.400
09:58:25
1398
573.200
09:52:06
1299
572.400
09:48:24
504
572.600
09:48:11
197
572.600
09:48:11
703
572.600
09:48:11
1579
573.000
09:39:17
1391
573.400
09:39:13
1542
572.000
09:31:50
32
572.000
09:31:50
645
572.000
09:27:22
12
572.000
09:27:22
734
572.000
09:27:22
1463
572.600
09:24:31
1281
573.400
09:24:03
249
571.600
09:21:25
14
571.600
09:21:24
26
571.600
09:21:24
1342
572.000
09:21:16
992
572.600
09:08:46
422
572.600
09:08:46
1581
572.400
09:05:15
1499
574.400
08:59:10
1550
576.200
08:53:20
1341
576.800
08:52:06
1474
575.600
08:42:06
671
576.000
08:39:25
764
576.000
08:39:25
1379
576.200
08:39:22
1379
576.400
08:39:21
294
569.800
08:28:14
1000
569.800
08:28:14
1303
568.800
08:19:09
1421
572.200
08:11:37
1335
573.600
08:10:03
1366
570.800
08:05:10
94
570.800
08:05:10
1372
571.800
08:01:14
1343
572.400
08:01:14