On 21 March 2024 Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the "Company") bought 20,000 of its own Ordinary shares of 5p to be held in Treasury at a price of 781.00 pence per share.

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital is 66,381,114 Ordinary shares, of which 13,507,298 shares are held in Treasury. For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure 52,873,816 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.