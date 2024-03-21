Accuryn Medical Announces Maclean Health FSS Contract Award

Accuryn Monitor Now Included in Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) Federal Supply Schedule (FSS)

HAYWARD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Accuryn Medical, innovator of the Accuryn Monitoring System, announced today that the Accuryn Monitor is now included in the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) Federal Supply Schedule (FSS); a program that supports the healthcare acquisition needs of the VA and other government agencies.

Maclean Health is the exclusive distributor of record for Federal Government Healthcare of the Accuryn Monitoring system to supply the 171 Veteran Affairs (VA) Hospitals in the U.S. Maclean Health is known for its commitment to delivering high-quality innovative products and exceptional customer service as a certified Service Disabled Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). John Deterding, CEO of Maclean Health, said, "The advanced kidney monitoring combined with the peer-reviewed literature that Accuryn has been demonstrated to reduce catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI) made the FSS application and review process very straightforward."

"As a veteran myself, I am very happy to see Accuryn among the list of the state-of-the-art commercial products added to the FSS to facilitate ease of acquisition to ensure veterans have the best technology possible to optimize their care and to protect their kidneys while they are in the hospital," said Joe Urban, CEO of Accuryn Medical.

Accuryn Medical's flagship product, the Accuryn Monitoring System, provides real-time continuous monitoring of urine output and intra-abdominal pressure (IAP) for critically ill patients and is designed to reduce the risks associated with patients developing a CAUTI. The data provided by Accuryn offers insights into patients' fluid status and organ perfusion and enables critical-care clinicians to disrupt disease-state progression associated with iatrogenic acute kidney injury (AKI).

Accuryn Medical, Inc. is committed to addressing Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) through real-time renal assessment with the Accuryn Monitoring System, which enables early intervention of AKI to reduce preventable mortality and morbidity. The platform technology provides an automated, accurate and consistent flow of data and enables a predictive algorithm for the early detection and treatment of this disease. Accuryn Medical is headquartered in Hayward, California. For more information, visit www.accuryn.com.

