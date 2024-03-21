Anzeige
21.03.2024 | 18:16
2CRSi SA 
New distributor for Singapore. 
21-March-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
New distributor for Singapore. 
 
 
San Jose (USA), March 18, 2024 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient computer servers, proudly announces the signing of an exclusive partnership with renowned distributor 
and integrator Dreamcore Pte. Ltd. based in Singapore. 
This signature, estimated at several tens of millions of dollars per year, covers the distribution of the entire 2CRSi 
product range, with a strong focus on those developed to meet the growing needs of artificial intelligence. 
The recent shift towards artificial intelligence, which has resulted in the production of solutions incorporating 
NVIDIA's latest technologies, continues to generate strong interest worldwide. Having supplied its customers with 2CRSi 
servers worth around USD18.3 million (list price), Dreamcore is now committed to distributing the 2CRSi brand. 
Founded in 2017 in Singapore, Dreamcore Ltd stands out for its commitment to technological excellence and its 
anticipation of future needs in artificial intelligence. By choosing 2CRSi servers, Dreamcore is poised for significant 
business operations in Asia. 
Taking advantage of their presence at the GTC NVIDIA 2024, 2CRSi and Dreamcore announce the signing of an exclusive 
contract for the sales and deployment of 2CRSi products and solutions throughout the Singapore region, strengthening 
their presence in the Asian technology landscape. 
 
 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg, France, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets high-performance, customized, 
eco-responsible servers. In fiscal year 2022-2023, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now 
markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since 
June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to 
Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
For further information: 2crsi.com 
 
 
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
2CRSi                              Seitosei.Actifin 
            Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe LLOBERA                      Michael Scholze 
            Stéphane Ruiz 
Head of Communication                      Financial press relations 
            Financial Communication sruiz@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
investors@2crsi.com 
            01 80 18 26 33              01 56 88 11 14 
03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSI announces that Dreamcore becomes Singapore distributor vEN 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1864719 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1864719 21-March-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1864719&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2024 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

