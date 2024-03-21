DJ New distributor for Singapore.

2CRSi SA New distributor for Singapore. 21-March-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release New distributor for Singapore. San Jose (USA), March 18, 2024 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, proudly announces the signing of an exclusive partnership with renowned distributor and integrator Dreamcore Pte. Ltd. based in Singapore. This signature, estimated at several tens of millions of dollars per year, covers the distribution of the entire 2CRSi product range, with a strong focus on those developed to meet the growing needs of artificial intelligence. The recent shift towards artificial intelligence, which has resulted in the production of solutions incorporating NVIDIA's latest technologies, continues to generate strong interest worldwide. Having supplied its customers with 2CRSi servers worth around USD18.3 million (list price), Dreamcore is now committed to distributing the 2CRSi brand. Founded in 2017 in Singapore, Dreamcore Ltd stands out for its commitment to technological excellence and its anticipation of future needs in artificial intelligence. By choosing 2CRSi servers, Dreamcore is poised for significant business operations in Asia. Taking advantage of their presence at the GTC NVIDIA 2024, 2CRSi and Dreamcore announce the signing of an exclusive contract for the sales and deployment of 2CRSi products and solutions throughout the Singapore region, strengthening their presence in the Asian technology landscape. About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, France, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets high-performance, customized, eco-responsible servers. In fiscal year 2022-2023, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For further information: 2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Michael Scholze Stéphane Ruiz Head of Communication Financial press relations Financial Communication sruiz@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr investors@2crsi.com 01 80 18 26 33 01 56 88 11 14 03 68 41 10 70

