Altieri Insurance Consultants Announces Two New Major Additions to Staff - Increases Reach in Florida Panhandle

Altieri Insurance Consultants Welcomes Seasoned Public Adjusters Wes Dillon and Garrett York to Lead Expansion into Florida Panhandle & Gulf Region

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Altieri Insurance Consultants is pleased to announce that renowned public adjusters Wes Dillon and Garrett York have joined the firm and will manage their new Florida Panhandle office located in Miramar Beach.

Following the devastating hurricanes that struck Panama City in 2018 and Pensacola in 2020, Altieri Insurance Consultants acquired hundreds of well-served commercial clients in those communities. Since then, company leadership diligently searched for adjusters domiciled in Florida's panhandle who can anchor this client base into the future and who mirrored the principled standards Altieri has been known for since 1988. Wes Dillon and Garrett York meet those standards and are pleased to offer their exemplary skillsets to Altieri clients. With a combined 25 years of experience in property claims adjusting, Wes and Garrett will further strengthen the firm's local presence in the northwest corridor of Florida, as well as fortify an already stellar staff of professional adjusters who serve Altieri clients throughout the United States and Caribbean Islands.

Wes Dillon brings with him over two decades of expertise in settling thousands of claims, totaling hundreds of millions of dollars, for municipal, commercial, and residential clients. He has an extensive claims background as both an Independent and Public Adjuster. He also maintains a dedicated commitment to the public adjusting profession through active involvement with organizations like the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters and the Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters. This strong characteristic, once again, fits right into the ongoing commitment made by so many other Altieri adjusters.

Garrett York contributes a wealth of knowledge from his background in construction and adjusting, along with a diverse portfolio of clients across the nation. His proficiency in estimation and reconstruction significantly enhances our team's cache of experts, reinforcing Altieri's commitment to efficiently resolving property claims of all kinds for their valued clients.

The addition of these two professionals significantly strengthens this public-adjusting company's ability to serve its Southeastern and Midwest-based clients and expands its range of claims management services for policyholders. Altieri Insurance Consultants looks forward to its continued success and growth with the anticipated contributions of Wes Dillon and Garrett York.

ABOUT ALTIERI INSURANCE CONSULTANTS:

Altieri Insurance Consultants is the premier Public Adjusting firm in Florida and the Southeast United States, advocating for residential and commercial insurance policyholders since 1988. Licensed in over 30 states and more than 250 years of combined adjusting experience, Altieri has handled thousands of claims nationwide, recovering over $1,000,000,000 for clients. Altieri team members have been recognized as industry leaders, serving on the boards of leading organizations such as NAPIA (National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters), FAPIA (Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters), and CAI-Southeast Florida (Condominium Association Institute).

Altieri also provides the following services:

- Claim & estimate reviews

- Detailed damage reports, estimates & contents inventories

- Loss of Income, Extra Expense, and other Time Element evaluations

- Policy reviews & coverage analysis

- Appraisal services

- Mediation & Litigation support

- Roof & building envelope inspections

- Pre-Loss coverage review

- Hurricane Preparedness & Contingency Planning

- Continuing Education Credits for Condo Association Managers (2 Hours)

FL License: W808324

This is a solicitation for business. If you had a claim for an insured property loss or damage and you are satisfied with the payment by your insurer, you may disregard this advertisement. - Raymond Archangelo Altieri III, License E084331

Gil Shalmon

Public Adjuster & Director of Marketing

gil@altieriadjusters.com

813-247-4757

