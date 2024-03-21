Lumen Select and Cimarron Insurance Company Announce Their New Partnership to Write Private Passenger Auto and Homeowners Insurance

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Lumen Select, in partnership with Cimarron Insurance Company, Inc., announces the launch of its newly admitted, Personal Lines insurance programs. Matthew Miller, of Paragould, AR, brings 10 years of executive experience and will serve as President of Lumen Select. The program will initially offer owner-occupied homeowners and private passenger auto insurance across a four-state footprint - OK, AR, MO and TX.

Lumen is also excited to announce the launch of its new digital platform that brings state-of-the-art technology to the personal lines insurance space and creates a digital experience unlike any other in personal lines. The system gives producers access to a portal that accepts submissions, facilitates underwriter communications, centralizes policy document delivery, automates endorsement requests, provides easy access to in-force accounts, facilitates renewals and delivers real-time analytics on the producer's entire book of business at Lumen via a robust producer dashboard. Additionally, Lumen has built an online customer portal for its auto and homeowners customers, including a mobile app to quickly access policy documents.

Scott Whitaker, CEO of Lumen, commented, "Matthew and his team have worked tirelessly to create an innovative solution for a market that desperately needs capacity. His unique approach to risk selection and portfolio management will help ensure the long-term viability of the program, making Lumen Select the market of choice in states where capacity continues to exit. We are thrilled about our partnership with Cimmaron and look forward to serving our agents and policyholders with excellence. The launch of Lumen Select represents a huge step forward in the diversification of Lumen's insurance offerings."

Paul Halter, President and CEO of Cimarron Insurance Company, Inc., commented, "Cimarron has spent a considerable amount of resources seeking a Program Administrator with the expertise and proven results to enter into the personal auto and home insurance arena. Lumen Select more than exceeds the qualifications required to build and execute on world-class personal lines products. Working with Matthew and Scott to build this product offering has been confirmation Cimarron has chosen the best partner to take us into personal lines."

About Cimarron Insurance Company (Cimarron)

Founded in 1947, Cimarron Insurance Company, Inc. is an admitted property and casualty insurance company in 34 states. It is rated A by Demotech, Inc. Working with independent insurance agents and brokers, Cimarron provides underwriting expertise. Cimarron is an active program insurer that works closely with managing general underwriters to offer uniquely positioned products. For more information, please visit www.cimarronins.com.

About Lumen Select (Lumen)

Lumen is a program administrator headquartered in Dallas, TX, with a satellite office in Paragould, AR. Lumen Select is a subsidiary of Lumen Holdings, which also owns Lumen Risk Services - a commercial lines program administrator operating E&S property and casualty programs. For more information, please visit:

www.lumenselect.com.

Contact Information

Riley Talbut

Marketing Director

rtalbut@lumenselect.com

573-275-7242

